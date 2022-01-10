Bitcoin holds on to $ 42,000 | The crypto week analysis

A quiet weekend of fear for the entire crypto sector, starting from Bitcoin but perhaps with a accent most important on the main ones altcoin, with the fear of yet another collapse that held court at least until Saturday evening.

Yet dump it’s still aggressive sales by bears which, however, at least in the light of what has happened Sunday, seem to have finally lost strength – with $ BTC which is back in share of $ 42,000, at the beginning of the week which marks the return to normal for western markets. All this while Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, had indicated the area between $ 38,000 And $ 40,000 as bottom.

For Mike Novogratz bottom for Bitcoin between $ 38,000 and $ 40,000

This was the forecast of one of the most important characters who gravitate to the intersection between Bitcoin And cryptocurrencies, or Mike Novogratz, in a very popular interview at CNBC.

Part of Bitcoin’s history is tied to the debasement of fiat currencies. When the central bank operates in hawkish it is normal for him to lose something. Cryptocurrencies had an incredible year in 2021. It is impossible to think that one can only grow without corrections. This is one of them. What we see, however, is a large increase in institutional demand. I’m not nervous at all about the $ BTC price tag. There is major support between $ 38,000 and $ 42,000.

Support that holds, second Mike Novogratz, because at that price there would have been several institutions ready to do so low man from Bitcoin on the market. Support that, anyone who has followed the markets during the weekend, he actually held on to the $ 40,000, with an encouraging rebound which, after 6 days of reds, led to a first daily close in green.

Altcoin in distress: but here too there are interesting signs

When Bitcoin loses such an important amount of value it obviously tends to catalyze attention. Relatively little has been said about Ethereum, which nevertheless held above the $ 3,000, a figure far from the all-time high but still highly symbolic.

Likewise Cardano remained above $ 1.10 even in the most hectic phase of the market e $ BNB instead he held over the $ 400. In a Sell ​​off what then Sell ​​off it was not, however they are very important signals, also in relation to a fact that we will talk about very shortly.

Volumes continue to be very low

The data that will remain in the annals from Bitcoin and of the other major cryptocurrencies of this period will not be the strong volatility in terms of price, but rather the very low volumes, with a price that has nevertheless continued to move sideways.

Low volumes that leave room for any type of scenario for the next few days, because a relatively small purchase program would be enough to bring back $ BTC and consequently the whole sector towards more interesting price levels. For today the battle will be around $ 42,000 and we will continue to follow it, minute by minute, both on ours official Twitter account both through the pages of our site.