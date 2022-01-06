Bitcoin, Hong Kong, Fed – What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith and Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – The Fed’s December meeting as the prospect of a rate hike is putting bond yields under pressure. If Hong Kong closes its borders due to the increase in infections, protests over fuel prices do not stop in Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, the European stock exchanges did not stop the 2022 rally unlike their US colleagues. Here are the main news on the financial markets this Wednesday, January 5:

1. Minutes and the US labor market

With the Fed releasing i tonight, investors will be on the lookout for any information regarding rising interest rates which, according to the futures market, could rise as high as 75bps over the course of 2022.

At 2:15 pm CET, private company ADP will release the report on, with analysts expecting an increase of 400,000 jobs. The reading is slowing from the 534,000 new jobs registered in November and would hit a four-month low.

The data comes a day after the monthly survey indicated the strength of hiring dynamics in the manufacturing sector, while the survey by the Department of Labor showed that available jobs remain at record levels, pushing more and more people. to leave work. The job market updates continue on Thursday with the and on Friday with the NFP.

2. Hong Kong closes

The size of Omicron in China has been amplified by the decisions of the Hong Kong government, which has decided to close the activities of bars and restaurants by suspending flights from North America, Australia, the United Kingdom and India.

New cases in Hong Kong have increased rapidly in recent days, in contrast to Beijing’s zero-tolerance policy on Covid-19, which has imposed a new series of lockdowns in recent weeks. After metropolis Xi’an, the government closed Yuzhou, a city of over 1 million inhabitants, after only three cases of Omicron (all asymptomatic).

The stock markets, meanwhile, continue the (negative) course of 2021, with the market losing 1.7% after the collapse of China Huarong AM (HK :). Reductions also for Chinese ADRs, such as Meituan (HK 🙂 which are subject to a new regulatory tightening.

3. towards 100K?

The could reach $ 100,000. This is according to analysts at Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 who, in a note, affirm that the hypothesis derives from the greater market shares that the digital currency will ‘steal’ from classic safe-haven assets.

Il and other cryptocurrencies have been treated as a hedge against the devaluation of traditional currencies. However, over the past couple of years virtual currencies have been trading more as an “asset momentum”, meaning increasingly correlated with riskier assets. The market remained unmoved: it was down 0.6% to $ 46,389, near the lower end of the monthly range.

4. European stock exchanges in rally

Unlike the US colleagues, the stock exchanges of the old continent do not correct the positive start of 2022, with an increase of 0.3% over 28 thousand points, to + 0.7%, (best market of 2021) and to + 0.5%.

On Wall Street, following the rise of the 10-year T-Bond in the 1.7% area, the company lost 1.3%, in what, for analysts, is yet another attempt at growth / value rotation . The sharp rise in US yields this week triggered a shift from growth to value stocks, or Nasdaq to, “Jeffrey Halley, senior analyst at Oanda, wrote in a statement.” The question is whether this shift will last, as we have observed these rotations many times over the past 18 months without ever gaining momentum. “

5, Protests in Kazakhstan continue

The jump in fuel prices has led Kazakh citizens to storm public buildings in the capital Almaty, despite the resignation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The protests began after the government lifted price controls on liquefied petroleum gases earlier this year, causing prices to rebound in a producing country that attracts hundreds of billions of dollars of foreign investment in the oil and metal industries.

The protests, which are leading to fires and urban warfare scenes according to local reporters, may be a bad foreboding for 2022, with different parts of the world returning to a normalization of fiscal and monetary policies after the pandemic, exposing some of the structural problems that have been masked over the past two years.

Although barricades are a very distant scenario, in Europe the sharp rise in fuel prices and energy bills, as well as the cost of associated subsidies, will be the main problem for citizens, businesses and governments.