Bitcoin, how and when to invest

THEThe value of the cryptocurrency has returned to growth, touching new highs. What it is and what it can be used for

“It is now a reality and even the world of finance has cleared it through customs.” Experts are convinced of this, in the face of the new record rise of Bitcoin, the most famous among cryptocurrencies, which has now been around for 13 years. In recent days, the value of only one Bitcoin has again exceeded 60 thousand dollars, almost a new record after the 65 thousand touched last April. It seems like a century has passed since, in 2011, a “virtual” currency was worth just 1 dollar. But what happened, what are the reasons why we witnessed the growth of this currency and above all what is it and how is it used?

Because it’s boom

We are recently witnessing a revaluation of Bitcoin, which puts this cryptocurrency back in the spotlight (again). He had done this in the past as well, on and off, but now it appears that the time is ripe to no longer consider it just an “experiment” by IT experts. “That’s right, now Bitcoin is a reality” comments the prof. Ferdinando Ametrano, professor of Bitcoin and Blockchain Technology at the University of Milan-Bicocca, CEO of CheckSig, which deals with the management of Bitcoin, and one of the leading experts in the sector.

What has changed? «It has happened that in the last year Bitcoin has been cleared through customs in the United States and in the world of finance, so much so that the cryptocurrency was listed on the Nasdaq, the largest purse for this coin. It has become easier to invest in Bitcoin both for large investors served by investment banks such as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan or others, and for small investors, for example with Paypal »explains Ametrano.

Is Bitcoin Safe?

For those who do not “chew” finance every day it may seem a difficult topic, but above all the doubt remains that cryptocurrency is not “safe”. “In reality, the cryptocurrency has held up even in the face of China’s decision to ban it, demonstrating its ability to withstand even formidable shocks. Coinbase’s listing at $ 65 billion, a value higher than the majority of European banking institutions, clarifies that we are not facing a folkloristic phenomenon, but an important and serious reality»Confirms Ametrano.

But what is it for?

What can be done with Bitcoins?

The most frequently asked questions are two: is it legal tender? And what is it for? «There is no doubt that Bitcoin is legal. The fact that it can also be used for illegal activities, just like the internet or dollars, even for illegal activities does not mean that it is in itself – explains the expert – As for the use it should be clarified that, although it can also be used as a currency, it is more correct to consider it similar to gold: it is a safe haven asset in which to invest in the medium and long term. It is a scarce commodity because it cannot be duplicated at will, unlike coins issued by a central bank, which is why it is considered “Digital gold”. So far it has shown that it appreciates over time, while the euro and dollar lose purchasing power due to the planned devaluation, decided by the central banks ”.

What can you buy?

The main use, therefore, is in the field of investments, even if theoretically you can pay for goods and services in Bitcoin: “Even in Italy it is technically possible, because there are some restaurants, hotels, and car dealerships that accept cryptocurrency payment, but I wouldn’t recommend it as Bitcoin’s value is growing over time. To give a practical example, in 2010 there was a case in which two pizzas were paid for 10,000 Bitcoins. Today, for the revaluation of the digital currency, the bill would be equivalent to 600 million dollars: far too much! – explains Ametrano – Rather it should be considered a safe haven, or in any case as an investment in shares, bonds or physical gold ».

Can it be withdrawn?

“It is true that there are ATM-type columns, but in reality they are “exchange exchanges” where you buy or sell Bitcoin. They are simple to use, but have very high fees. They are fine for an impromptu operation, but for a significant use it is better to rely on qualified exchanges or intermediaries »explains Ametrano.

Pay attention to investments

If you want to invest, it is good to keep in mind some advice from the expert: «First of all, it should be clarified that unfortunately we are still moving in the Far West, because the regulatory bodies have not actually regulated the sector. It is a terrain in which – it must be said – there are still many improvised actors – explains the expert – Just like in the Old West, gold is there and it glitters, but beware of your chosen adventure companions“. The idea of ​​an easy profit can be there, if you think that Bitcoin in the last week has registered a rise of 5%, which reaches 40% in the last 15 days.

The advices

«Unless you are very experienced in the field, such as when you decide to invest in stocks or other securities, you need to carefully choose your consultant, documenting your skills and reputation. If you turn to a company, for example, it is useful to check for the presence of external certifiers and insurance guarantees. Better to buy only on reputable bags, avoiding all dubious markets. It is also important to remember that it is a long-term investment, potentially very profitable, but also volatile (as for shares), so it is good to establish a well-defined figure, not too high compared to your assets, which will be in some way “Put at risk” – explains Ametrano – for a period of at least 4/5 years “.

“Finally, pay attention to where the Bitcoins are kept: there is the possibility of doing it yourself, using your own Wallet (wallet), but this can be fine for small figures. If the investment is greater, it is better to choose other solutions, such as specialized companies. It is like family jewels: if they are few, they can also be kept at home; if the value increases, perhaps you will opt for a safety deposit box, while if the assets are large you will choose a bank vault»Concludes the expert.