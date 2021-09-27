Bitcoin: how much energy does mining consume, updated data

There China’s fight against Bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading and mining, made illegal following a central bank decision announced last week, is also linked to the climate challenge and energy consumption.

For the Chinese authorities, in fact, the mining activities necessary to guarantee the functioning of the blockchain have an environmental impact that is incompatible with the country’s carbon neutrality projects. As early as last June it had been highlighted how much of the current Bitcoin mining activities would no longer have their chosen homeland in China. The functioning of the Blockchain and, consequently, the mining of the Bitcoin they are activities that consume large quantities of electricity. For this reason it is advisable to install the necessary calculation machines where energy costs less and the profit margins (due to the creation of new coins) are maximum.

Bitcoin, how much energy does mining consume

The data on Bitcoin’s energy consumption is extremely variable and is related to its price: the more expensive Bitcoin is, the more expensive mining is encouraged in various parts of the world. As of September 26, the annualized consumption of the Bitcoin network absorbs 98.15 terawatt hours (Twh), the University of Cambridge, Center for alternative finance calculated. This consumption would make Bitcoin the 34th most energy-intensive country in the world, after Holland and ahead of the Philippines. If Bitcoin were a state, it would also consume more energy than Chile, Austria, Belgium or Finland. But current consumption levels, albeit high from a historical perspective, are still well below the peak reached around mid-May, when Bitcoin consumption was 130 Twh. This was a higher consumption than that of Ukraine, a country of over 44 million inhabitants. Seen from another perspective, the energy consumed by Bitcoin represents 0.44% of all consumption worldwide.

The most up-to-date world mining map still dates back to April 2021 and precedes the Chinese government’s most recent squeeze on such activities. Back then, 46% of all Bitcoin mining activity in the world took place in China, far ahead of the United States.

By 2020, China’s share had begun to decline as the rise in the price of Bitcoin made mining economically viable in other parts of the world as well, where electricity costs a little more. Over 60% of the electricity generated in China still came from coal burning.

The fight against cryptocurrency mining could open up opportunities in other parts of the world: “The losers in all of this are clearly the Chinese,” the head of research at digital asset manager CoinShares Christopher Bendiksen told Reuters, “now they will lose about 6 billion dollars in annual revenues related to mining, all of which will go to the remaining global regions ”. Starting with the United States, Russia and Kazakhstan.