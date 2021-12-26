Bitcoin hub towns and cities of 2022

The year that is about to end has seen different cities and countries evolve their approach a Bitcoin and now they are candidates to become real hubs in 2022.

El Salvador, the biggest Bitcoin experiment

The most striking case is certainly that of El Salvador. In the country of Central America from 7 September 2021 Bitcoin is legal currency together with the US dollar. This means that Salvadorans can pay and be paid in Bitcoin (or dollars). This choice has inevitably made El Salvador one of the countries with the highest Bitcoin adoption rate.

But that of President Nayib Bukele is an ambitious project that also aims at produce BTC and use it for investments.

A solution to mine Bitcoin with the energy produced by volcanoes which would power a local mining farm. How much this mining farm is capable of producing remains to be seen.

El Salvador has also opened a fund fed both in dollars and in Bitcoin. From time to time, when Bitcoin goes down in price, President Bukele authorizes purchases from hundreds of BTC that go to fuel the fund.

With the gains of Bitcoin, the country is already realizing schools and hospitals.

The last project is to make one “Bitcoin city”. To do so it will be issued a 1 billion dollar bond.

All that remains is to wait for how all this will evolve and if other countries will follow the example of the small American state.

Brazil winks at Bitcoin

The next state that could adopt Bitcoin as a fiat currency is the Brazil. If that happened it would be truly revolutionary. Brazil is the largest South American state and it has over 200 million inhabitants. This could lead to massive growth in Bitcoin adoption.

At the moment, however, it is only one law proposal advanced by the deputy Aureo Ribiero which was approved by the competent Commission and will now have to pass to the vote of the Parliament.

Surely Brazil is a breeding ground for Bitcoin. Suffice it to say that spot Bitcoin ETFs are already on the market here, which in the United States still have to be approved by the SEC.

Kazakhstan, the new land of mining

Moving to Asia, the Kazakhstan. This is where Bitcoin mining has shifted after the ban from China.

Kazakhstan can boast a very low cost of energy, but it is energy from fossil fuels. In short, it is not a “green” source.

The government is trying to run for cover curbing illegal mining. It will likely adopt a law that allows miners to be taxed and commits them to use clean energy.

Crypto friendly city: the rivalry between Miami and New York

Among the crypto friendly cities it should certainly be mentioned You love me. The Florida metropolis is making itself known in the crypto landscape also for the openings of the mayor, Francis Suarez, who is even willing to receive your salary in Bitcoin.

The city also has its own cryptocurrency, the Miami-Coin and last June it hosted the Bitcoin Conference, which is the most important Bitcoin event in the world.

New York is trying to obscure Miami. The Big Apple now boasts a pro-Bitcoin mayor, Eric Adams who wants to make New York a crypto hub. He too said he was ready to receive it salary in Bitcoin.

Dubai, the real crypto hub

There is a city that is in pole position to be a true crypto hub: Dubai. Yes, because the capital of the Arab Emirates has “free zones”, or particular places where opening a business is convenient (but not exempt from licenses and authorizations).

One of these free zones, the Dubai World Trade Center Authority has subscribed a deal with the local Securities and Commodities Authority to host crypto assets. There is one of the first to take advantage of this agreement Binance that will collaborate with the DWTCA to accelerate the birth of this hub.

This would make it Dubai is one of the beating hearts of the industry.