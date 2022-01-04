Bitcoin Hungry Whales | The third wallet exceeds $ 120,000 BTC

Bitcoin gets closer to $ 46,000? For the whales would seem to be a great excuse to reinforce your positions. The third wallet for quantity of Bitcoin has in fact, in altitude $ 46,300, further strengthened its position.

Let’s talk about a full-bodied purchase from 456 $ BTC, which at the current price are worth approx 21 million dollars, an important sum for a wallet that had already strengthened its positions on the market last week, for an overall purchase cycle that has actually lasted for several weeks.

Whales on Bitcoin are coming again – $ 456 BTC purchase

Whales chasing Bitcoin at a discounted price

During lateral movement phases such as those that are involving Bitcoin for some time now, it is whales, or the most important accounts of the sector, to take advantage of it.

Sometimes they do this by managing to conceal their operations and directing purchases to different wallets. Other times, like the purchase a few hours ago, they want to send a clear signal to the market instead. The third most important account on the market of Bitcoin has indeed purchased an important sum – greater than 21 million dollars in exchange value fiat – of Bitcoin.

Purchase that is added to several that always the same account has made during the last week of the year that has just ended:

241 Bitcoin on December 31st

120 Bitcoin on December 30th

Which add up to a whole series of purchases throughout the lateral movements for Bitcoin. The purchase conducted yesterday, to coincide with the thirteenth birthday of the first cryptocurrency in the world by capitalization and history.

What kind of signal is it?

Difficult to move in parallel with the whales, which, however, according to various analysts are conducting a campaign of accumulation, taking advantage of the long ones as often happens lateral movements worth $ BTC. The wallet in question, after having liquidated 1,500 BTC close to the price peak of $ 69,000 it then continued to pile up on much more attractive prices Bitcoin and while not being one exact forecast of future market movements, has been shown to know how to do it.

The purchase of 456 Bitcoin it must therefore be rightly hailed as an excellent signal for the return of $ BTC on more attractive price levels. In the meantime, there has been a minimal recovery, perhaps also triggered by the enthusiasm triggered by this incredible purchase. At the moment the wallet manages 120,845 Bitcoin, a sum close to that held by MicroStrategy from Michael Saylor.