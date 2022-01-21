Bitcoin: hydroelectric power station for mining in Trentino

In Trentino, a small town of 2,500 souls has given new life to a hydroelectric power plant from 1925, transforming it into a mining farm that extracts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The history of the hydroelectric plant in Trentino

Built in 1925 in Borgo d’Anaunia, in the mountains of the Val di Non, to supply electricity to the valley below. Passed to Enel in 1972, it was out of use for many years. In 2007 the power plant was taken over and reactivated by the Municipality with an average production of 3.2 million kWh every year.

It has now been upgraded with a cost of 70 thousand euros to house 20 supercomputers that will be used to mine cryptocurrencies.

The Municipality approves the extraction of Bitcoin

The municipal council, in agreement with the mayor Daniele Graziadei, has in fact approved a plan to transform the small village of Trentino into the next Italian capital of Bitcoin.

With a cost of 132 thousand euros for the purchase of the 20 supercomputers from the IDM of Trento, a computing power of 100 terahash is obtained, which will then be resold at 0.10 cents per terahash per second. The cost of renting the mining center is € 2.78 per day, with an estimated monthly gain of around € 600 in bitcoins.

Bitcoin and the energy crisis

Since its inception, bitcoin mining has always attracted many people around the world, but over time the cost of validating transactions on the blockchain, in exchange for cryptocurrency, has become increasingly high.

The enormous amount of energy absorbed by the supercomputing centers raises the objections of ecologists (and others). The energy crisis of recent months, which has also led the Italian government to launch huge measures to counter the high bill, has also affected many other countries.

Worldwide, mining operations absorb around 130 billion kWh per year. For comparison, 320 billion kilowatt hours are consumed annually in Italy.

Recently the Kosovo has banned the mining of cryptocurrencies on its territory due to the excessive energy taken from the national grid which caused several blackouts. In the state of emergency due to the pandemic, the Kosovar authorities have also imposed a state of emergency for energy, imposing cuts on families and companies and seizing hundreds of supercomputers for the extraction of cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies and mining are also banned in many other countriesi, as in China, Vietnam, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Iraq, Quatar, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Kuwait and Cameroon.

From China to Kazakhstan to mine Bitcoin

From China, mining farms have moved around 90,000 Bitcoin mining equipment to Kazakhstan, where energy costs were low and environmental conditions were optimal.

In a few months Kazakhstan has become the second country in the world for the extraction of bitcoins with an 18% share of world production.

But the consequences have been catastrophic for citizens who, in addition to suffering several blackouts, have seen the price of energy bills rise, then giving rise to protests that have not yet been resolved.

Behind the collapse of Bitcoin

It is therefore easy to understand what are the reasons behind the collapse of Bitcoin in recent months. The squeeze on mining in different regions of the world and the barriers raised against cryptocurrencies have caused Bitcoin to slide up to 40 / 42,000 dollars.

Many consider this decline to be healthy: prices have in fact reached important supports, at the lows in September and in contact with the trend line that has risen since the end of 2020, both passing in the area of ​​$ 42,000.

From the holding or not of these supports, the fate of the cryptocurrency can therefore be defined: under $ 40,000, there would be room for descent towards an area of ​​29,000 / 30,000. Conversely, reactions from current levels could favor a jump to $ 52,000 / $ 53,000.

(Claudia Cervi)