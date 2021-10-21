Bitcoin ignites crypto markets, Evergrande fear

THE crypto markets yesterday they celebrated the new Bitcoin historical record that has nearly $ 67,000. Conversely, on the stock markets investors are in suspense because of Evergrande.

Bitcoin drives the crypto market

The new ATH of Bitcoin has dragged the crypto markets, today tending largely to green. It is above all to benefit from it Ethereum which earns 7% and reaches 4,200 dollars, a step away from its historical record of 4,300 dollars reached last May.

Stand out once again Solana: the sixth cryptocurrency by market capitalization scores a jump of 17% and brings it to $ 187. SOL also seems to be on track to recover the previous all-time high of 9 September, when it touched $ 216.

Bitcoin for its part today fluctuates little under $ 65,000, earning 1% over 24 hours. The launch of the first Bitcoin ETF listed on the NYSE, it gave the shot everyone was waiting for to get BTC to hit new highs. After the slight step backwards of these hours, there is waiting for the launch of the next ETF which will be to VanEck. The debut is expected on October 25th.

Evergrande worries the Asian squares

Unlike crypto markets, bags look with concern what’s going on ad Evergrande. The Chinese real estate giant announced the failure of negotiations with Hopson Development Holdings to which it should have sold 50.1% of the shares in the subsidiary Evergrande Property Service Group, the division for real estate services. This implies that liquidity crisis exists for Evergrande che is bringing her to the brink of the abyss.

In fact, the sale was aimed precisely at raising money to at least partially satisfy the obligations with creditors. Evergrande has debts for over 300 billion dollars, but the Beijing government is not currently intervening to save it. A default would be a severe blow to the Chinese economy and could have consequences for the rest of the world.

This explains the tension on the markets: Evergrande closed today’s trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange with a score -12.54%. Its performance influenced the entire Asian market: Hong Kong closed down (-0.45%).

The Chinese giant was unable to reassure investors, having announced that at the time there are no guarantees that Evergrande will satisfy creditors.

Bitcoin benefits from market tensions

This state of uncertainty in the equity markets is certainly contributing to the new rally of Bitcoin, which is seen more and more as store of value.

In fact, investors are shifting their attention from common stocks to the cryptocurrency market. This also explains the huge success of the first Bitcoin ETF. BITO has already reached a billion dollars of AUM (assets under management): it is the sign that there was a slice of institutional investors who were just waiting for the right opportunity to enter Bitcoin. It has finally arrived.