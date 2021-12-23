BITCOIN I’ll tell you a secret

I’ll tell you a secret

It is not the usual video on, studying the price history series on a weekly timeframe, I noticed something very interesting starting from 2013 and that I am pleased to share with you all.

Let me know in full sincerity what you think and if I did what you liked

On the market, the study of the past historical series can often provide useful information, to allow us to understand in terms of timing when it could be the most appropriate time to act, with a view to maximizing profits and trying to minimize losses.

Live we analyze scenarios and charts of indices such as:,,, and S&P 500 BITCOIN as well as oil, gold,, and stocks such as UniCredit (MI :), Intesa Sanpaolo (MI :), Enel (MI 🙂 and Eni (MI :).