News

BITCOIN I’ll tell you a secret

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

I’ll tell you a secret

It is not the usual video on, studying the price history series on a weekly timeframe, I noticed something very interesting starting from 2013 and that I am pleased to share with you all.

Let me know in full sincerity what you think and if I did what you liked

On the market, the study of the past historical series can often provide useful information, to allow us to understand in terms of timing when it could be the most appropriate time to act, with a view to maximizing profits and trying to minimize losses.

Live we analyze scenarios and charts of indices such as:,,, and S&P 500 BITCOIN as well as oil, gold,, and stocks such as UniCredit (MI :), Intesa Sanpaolo (MI :), Enel (MI 🙂 and Eni (MI :).

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Willy’s Wonderland, the Italian trailer of the singular horror with Nicolas Cage not saying a word

September 8, 2021

Third ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movie title and release date revealed

September 23, 2021

three Academy Awards for a timeless thriller (but with serial killers)

November 22, 2021

plot, cast, trailer and curiosities

July 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button