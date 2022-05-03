Bitcoin Impatiently Waits for Fed as Paul Tudor Jones Says He ‘Clearly’ Does Not Own Stocks or Bonds

Bitcoin (BTC) kept investors on their toes on May 3 as markets awaited comments from the Federal Reserve on May 4.

BTC/USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Tudor Jones says “no thanks” to stocks and bonds

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed the BTC/USD pair hovering around $38,000 at the Wall Street open on May 3.

The pair had been virtually flat for 24 hours at the time of writing as stock volatility dictated the mood.

Amid multiple calls for a “capitulation” style event to hit both crypto and traditional finance (TradFi) markets, there was an uncanny sense of calm ahead of the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) meeting. , with news on US rate hikes below.

Everyone is waiting for Jerome Powell to come up tomorrow to have a speech of 45 minutes where he’s going to say absolutely nothing. — Michael van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) May 3, 2022

While some felt the markets had already “priced in” on the expected 50 basis point increase, veteran investor Paul Tudor Jones didn’t mince words when he told the media about the precarious nature of the economy under current conditions. .

Speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” segment on May 3, Tudor Jones told viewers he wouldn’t pay to own stocks or bonds.

“Clearly you don’t want to have bonds or stocks, you start with that,” he said.

“It’s going to be a very, very negative situation for any of those asset classes. You can’t think of a worse macroeconomic environment than we have right now for financial assets.”

Tudor Jones, known for his investment and evangelization of bitcoin, also said the United States was entering “uncharted territory” by raising rates during a period of tightening in the Financial Conditions Index (FCI).

The FCI is a composite indicator of stocks, credit spreads, and more, and is a “very good indicator of the overall strength of the global economy.”he explained.

“Extremely delicate balance”

The cautious tone from cryptocurrency circles extended to bitcoin hodlers as well.

In its latest weekly newsletter, “The Week On-Chain,” analytics firm Glassnode described BTC’s price action as being in an “extremely delicate balance.”

“The current structure of the Bitcoin market remains in an extremely delicate balance, with short-term price action and network profitability tilting lower, while long-term trends remain constructive”summarized.

Glassnode also acknowledged calls for a “capitulation event”, which on-chain indicators were not supporting so far.

“A capitulation event, coupled with the development of short-term and long-term trend divergences, continues to make bitcoin one of the most fascinating assets to monitor within this macro environment,” he added.

