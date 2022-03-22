Bitcoin improves… but the joys are given by Ethereum

The war in ukraine is revolutionizing the market, but there is an asset that is in turn influencing the conflict in a decisive way. We are talking about cryptocurrencies, which are playing a fundamental role, and are also the first armed conflict in which they are being used, as Belén San José, co-founder and CEO of pecunia256, points out. “We’re seeing a new interaction for everyone.”

As the expert explains, there are two sides, we are seeing movements on both sides: on the one hand, in Russia the main actors such as Binance, Coinbase or Kraken, are prohibiting operations of people or organizations that support the conflict, “a Russia is waging another kind of economic war“. Also the Russian population can access cryptocurrencies to avoid, for example, the depreciation of the ruble.

But The positive sidewhat is happening in the face Ukraine: what is being called “crypto donations“, while the country is trying to maintain economic normality through cryptocurrencies. The main exchanges also have their share to donate.

Bitcoin vs. Ethereum

Already on the sidelines of the conflict, if we look at Bitcoin we see that it seems that it has left behind the weakness that we saw in recent weeks and a positive sentiment is prevailing. At this time, Bitcoin is up more than 4.5% at $42,918.1, reaching to touch during the night the 43,000 dollars.

However, the expert points out that the joys are being given the alternative coinswith rallies in other crypto assets, that make better returns. Specifically, Ethereum has behind it to support these uploads a network change, called “the merger”, which means that it will change from a proof of work to a proof of participation, from proof of work to proof of stake, which will make the Ethereum network more energy efficient. At the same time, the supply will be reduced, which will boost the price of Ethereum. “It is taking quite a leading role,” says Belén San José.