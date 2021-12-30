Bitcoin, in 2022 at an all-time high! Saylor reveals why

2021 closes and Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, one of the largest investors in the world in Bitcoin launches its 2022 prediction on the price of the cryptocurrency, the statements were released to the microphones of The Information.

In total at the moment Saylor has on a personal level a total of almost 18,000 BTC, for a total investment of over 850 million dollars.

During the interview, the CEO revealed that he had never sold even one of his own Bitcoin, but that you have only bought currency so far. Precisely because for him Bitcoin represents a long-term investmentand, like gold, and because it believes that the market value of the currency will continue to rise relentlessly over the next few years.

This is because the most famous cryptocurrency in the world is according to Saylor only at the dawn of its history, with 2022 which will have to represent an important milestone, in which the price of BTC according to this upside forecast, it will touch a minimum of $ 600,000 up to a maximum of 6 million dollars per coin.

The other major investor also seems to be moving in this direction Michael Novogratz which supports the uptrend, basically both Bitcoin Bulls they are convinced that the 2022 it will be the year of the entry of institutional investors into the cryptocurrency market, the real element capable of making the price jump to market peaks never seen before.

Obviously, on the other hand, there is no lack of analysts who believe that in the next few years the value of BTC will be on the downside, this is because the dynamics of the market value of Bitcoin, with a look at the logarithmic scale of the price, shows a cyclical trend, where the next decline should begin in the following years.

Michael Saylor’s Incredible Bitcoin Forecast for 2022

If the personal reserve of Bitcoin owned by Michael Saylor reaches nearly a billion dollars, his company, the MicroStrategy, owns nearly $ 6 billion in Bitcoin assets, calculated on today’s price of the coin, for a total of 122,478 BTC.

However, all of these Bitcoins were bought at a much lower price than today, for an overall sum that is around 3.4 billion dollars and therefore with a double return compared to the initial investment. These are the data provided by MicroStrategy itself, which at the moment represents the largest investor in the world in the market of Bitcoin, so they are an alternative store of value to gold and other precious metals, with their price only destined to rise in the future.

In addition to providing his Bitcoin price prediction 2022, which should reach figures between 600 thousand and 6 million dollars, Michael Saylor in the latest statements has also provided some more information on MicroStrategy’s long-term projects.

MicroStrategy’s crypto-loan in the future, with Bitcoins as collateral

Recall that the MicroStrategy It is not only the largest investor in BTC, but has also issued convertible bonds and protected bonds precisely in order to obtain the liquidity needed to buy more and more Bitcoins.

But this is the strategy of the past, in the future Saylor confessed that MicroStrategy may be moving towards the crypto-loan, that is to lend sums of Bitcoin by receiving interest, thereby transforming the BTC into an active source of income for the company.

So far we have to say that MicroStrategy has made a hefty sum from the Bitcoin investment, considering that the company’s shares are quoted at around $ 566, with an increase of value greater than 180% only in the arc of 2021.

2022 will be the year of BTC, thanks to the approval of the ProShares Bitcoin ETF

If that of Michael Saylor, as often happens, is one somewhat bullish forecast for 2022, however, other analysts are also convinced that 2022 will be the year of Bitcoin.

One of the managing partners and of Fundstrat Global Advisors, Tom Lee, believes that the price of a Bitcoin will touch $ 200,000 per unit in 2022, with a forecast for next year that another well-known analyst and cryptocurrency expert also agrees, Nicholas Merten.

According to both experts, the price of BTC in 2022 could undergo an incredible boost if, as hopefully, the ProShares Bitcoin ETF.

Vin we propose below one of the latest interviews by Michael Saylor for Blockware Intelligence, which best explains MicroStrategy’s CEO’s prediction on the future of Bitcoins:

Michel Novogratz also gives his Bitcoin 2022 prediction. Price skyrocketing!

Alongside Saylor, the other major cryptocurrency investor, Michael Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, seems to align with this bullish forecast for the Bitcoin trend in 2022. In a recent interview with the microphones of CNBC, the CEO said he was convinced that any bearish forecasts are influenced by the rally that many cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, have had over the past few years, respectively increasing and their value of 600% he was born in 200%. Put simply, this cryptocurrency sprint scares the masses out of fear that it won’t last in the long run.

However, despite its volatility, the Bitcoin price, like that of Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, is, according to Novogratz, destined to rise and a real turning point will only occur with the entry into the game of the institutional investors.

The CEO of Digital Strategy also continued by stating that based on a survey it was found how 82% of institutional investors are considering increasing their exposure to Bitcoin in the two-year period 2022-2023.

In short, even according to Michael Novogratz, 2022 will be the year of Bitcoin, because the one that will mark the mass entry into the world of cryptocurrencies for institutional investors.

The cyclical dynamics of BTC and the bearish Bitcoin 2022 forecast

If we look at market trends, the Bitcoin it has a value per unit at the moment that fluctuates around i $ 50,000 and it always seems to be on the verge of an upside or downside peak.

According to a recent theory analyzed by Seeking Alpha, some analysts are convinced that Bitcoins follow a cyclical trend in the markets, where the critical point that will mark the beginning of the bearish trend is approaching, the principle of the so-called “Winter of cryptocurrencies”.

The theory of cycles takes into account the analysis of the market trend and the logarithmic scale of the Bitcoin price, since its introduction in 2009.

According to this scale, the next halving, i.e. the principle of the decline in market value, will begin in 2022, assuming that all previous highs have followed this cycle: 2011, 2014 and 2018.

This reading of the markets is opposed to that of some analysts and major investors, who instead believe that the Bitcoin price will continue to rise in the next years.

All of these bullish forecasts from the major Bitcoin Bulls are based on the common assumption that 2022 will see a large increase in institutional investments in the world of cryptocurrencies.

In reality, what lies behind the cryptocurrencies it is a complex way, which collides with the wall of the competent authorities, frightened by the lack of regulation of these investments, which as such are particularly predisposed to become a tool for launder money.