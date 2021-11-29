Bitcoin, in 2022 Japan will introduce the state digital currency: the CryptoYen

Tokyo – Despite the ups and downs they face, cryptocurrencies still represent an important investment scenario globally. The demonstration is the recent announcement by Japan that it intends to launch its digital currency by 2022. As reported by Reuters, the plan is to create a yen-based crypto and backed by a consortium of about 70 Japanese companies. including the three main banks in the country.

Just a few days ago, El Salvador has announced plans to build a full-fledged Bitcoin City, a kind of tax-free tax haven. Confirmation of the Japanese initiative came during a meeting between Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, who declared their intention to set up a shared infrastructure for consolidation both digital payments and an alternative currency, the so-called «cryptoYen».

The agreement provides for the participation of East Japan Railway Company and the Kansai Electric Power Company. In 2020, cash was worth about 70% of the trades in Japan. A high percentage, for which the Tokyo government has decided to act with various projects, aimed at greater use of credit cards and online purchases. By virtue of its close link to the yen, the cryptoYen falls under the stablecoin domain. These are currencies that they depend on the trend of the currency to which they are anchored and that do not suffer the price fluctuations of an independent market, such as that of Bitcoin and the like.







