Bitcoin? In 2061 it will be worth 6 million dollars

Inflation alone could lead the price of bitcoin to exceed $ 6 million by 2061, at least that’s the idea of ​​the developer Gavin Andresen. Inevitable inflation is bound to drive prices up, as long as all conditions remain constant.

According to Andresen, the cost of transactions is bound to increase in parallel with prices. “Miners are rewarded with 0.006103515625 BTC per block, as well as transaction fees of around 5 BTC for around 4,000 transactions ($ 7,500 per transaction),” he noted.

Bitcoin is currently trading at around $ 44,000, if Andresen’s prediction materializes in 40 years, Bitcoin will have gained around 13,636.36%. Taking the numbers to a more understandable scale, $ 10 invested in bitcoin today could become $ 1,363.6 by 2061, according to Andresen’s estimate.

However, adding other fundamental factors such as Bitcoin’s scarcity level. The asset could see a much higher valuation in 40 years. Furthermore, there are only 21 million BTC in existence and the increase in institutional and retail demand is set to grow over the next decade.

Credit: Photo by David McBee from Pexels

Analysts estimate that global central banks are likely to hold bitcoin as an asset against impending inflation. Additionally, El Salvador led the way by making bitcoin a legal tender alongside the US dollar.

For bitcoin and the crypto industry to continue to rise in value though, analysts estimate that many global economic aspects will need to come into play, especially in regards to how governments view the crypto industry, particularly in terms of regulations.

As more and more countries have clear cryptocurrency regulations, institutional investors will participate in crypto investments. Currently, major global economies, including Germany and Canada, have allowed institutional investors to buy digital assets.

Institutional investors are likely to take part in mining as more energy productions become greener and more renewable. Further developments are expected to change the financial sector, particularly in the decentralized financial ecosystem that has taken the market by storm.

