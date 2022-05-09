Bitcoin, in a possible entry zone

The best-known cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, are trading this Monday with losses of between 3% and 4%, which join those registered in recent days that have sunk their price by almost 20%.

Specifically, bitcoin fell 3.17% to 33,518 dollars (31,871 euros) at 11:45 a.m., while ethereum registered losses of 4.18% and stood at 2,444 dollars (2,323 euros).

Bitcoin has been inside a large sideways channel of consolidation since early 2021. The base of that channel, BiG analyst José Luis Herrera notes, is not far from the level it is trading at now, around $31,500.

I might be an interesting price of entryexplains the expert, always establishing an exit price to protect himself in case he breaks that channel to the downside.

If that happens, the value could go down to its 200-session average, which is in the $22,000. But, from a technical point of view, in the short term, it is at a level that can contain the falls that the asset has had from $47,000.

