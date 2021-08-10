Bitcoin in developing countries – Lavocediasti.it

In this article we are going to find out what is the situation with the bitcoin market in developing countries and if bitcoin can leave a visible trace in these countries. Will these countries get better and richer with bitcoin?

Unfortunately, the answer is not simple. Usually one thinks of the bitcoin as a much stronger currency than the national currencies of developing countries. National currencies are getting weaker and weaker. They depend so much on the economic climate and even a small change lowers their values ​​and increases inflation in these countries.

If we take the case of Venezuela, inflation between 2016 and 2019 was 54,000,000% and therefore no Venezuelan prefers to have the local currency. For that, have bitcoin cash it means a step towards economic justice if these ‘poor’ countries have access to bitcoin and bitcoin cash. With its currency becoming weaker, wealth is decreasing in these countries because they do not have access to the safest investments.

Bitcoincash reduces corruption and increases transparency. Transaction costs and times are reduced, especially when transferring small amounts as bitcoin is transferred without central banks and therefore without intermediaries. When transferring funds through central banks, intermediaries can charge very high fees. Furthermore, banks do the so-called KYC process or ‘Know you customer’ where they identify the user while this is not the case with bitcoin.

However, there are several problems developing countries may have with bitcoin and bitcoin cash. The problem is that these countries accept a lot of different currencies that eventually have to be converted into one currency.

There are those who consider that bitcoin in developing countries can also be dangerous due to its volatility. The volatility of the bitcoin value cash is considered to be the main problem in developing countries. As we have already mentioned before, the national currencies of developing countries are already unstable and when you transfer them into bitcoin cash whose price is volatile it becomes even more difficult.

Bitcoin cash forecast:

When we talk about bitcoin cash forecasts in developing countries, we will see a shift in power and monetary value to those who manage to fight ever-increasing inflation. We will see that many technology companies and many entrepreneurs will move to these countries as remote working will increasingly become our reality. We can also say that having cash will mean losing in this game.

Some developing countries don’t even have a banking system. For example, 76% of the population in Kenya does not have a bank counter. For this reason, the temptation to have bitcoin cash (especially free bitcoin cash, which some sites and some applications offer) will become increasingly greater, also because buying bitcoin will be easier and easier.

How buy bitcoin in developed countries and developing countries it is no different as all transactions are done online. For example, El Salvador will likely become the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as its official currency (I did this with the US dollar as well).

Where does bitcoin appear in developing countries? You can simply shop online at different sites and if there are those that block certain countries from using it, the advice is always to buy a reliable VPN. The other way would be to mine bitcoin instead of buying bitcoin as the machines that do so become more and more reachable in these countries as well. But in developing countries, we can’t wait to see ATMs destined for cryptocurrency exchanges.

Buying bitcoin with a credit card may become a challenge for countries like Kenya where the majority of the population does not even have a bank account.

Another aspect to think about when it comes to buying bitcoin in developing countries can also be the challenge for the poverty of the population. With bitcoin cash price equal to US $ 445, it is difficult to imagine an Egyptian who could put up with their average salary of US $ 50. These sites always give us bitcoin cash quotes in real time, but the question arises – even if the population of developing countries has a bank account and credit card, what would the cost of this transaction be for them?