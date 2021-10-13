News

Bitcoin, in El Salvador hackers have stolen the digital identities of citizens to plunder state funds

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The government of El Salvador has attempted to incentivize downloads by offering citizens $ 30 in bitcoin for anyone using the government’s digital wallet, Chivo. However, according to the media, some unscrupulous people have allegedly stolen the identities of others to register the app in the name of other people, using stolen identity documents to complete the process, allowing them to accumulate greater amounts of bitcoins.

The website of the newspaper El Diario de Hoy reported that “massive” amounts of those who downloaded the app for the first time in the last few days were stunned to find that their identity documents have already been used to register accounts. Chivo.

Salvadoran economist Tatiana Marroquín, one of the most critical voices towards the government and its bitcoin adoption policies, also said on Twitter that due to the large number of identity theft complaints directed at Chivo, she has decided to examine whether his personal data had been registered without his authorization, unfortunately finding an affirmative answer to the question.

Marroquín added: “How can I have the slightest certainty that the funds in that wallet are safe if someone can steal my data? How can we protect ourselves from the consequences of someone else using our identity documents to manage money and even receive government funds? “

Loading...
Advertisements

Meanwhile, as we know, the co-founder of ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, has also criticized the “bitcoin maximalists”, who, he says, should feel “ashamed” for “uncritically praising” President Bukele.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
675
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
545
News

Cinema, all films out in October
454
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
397
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
349
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
318
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
314
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
302
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
276
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top