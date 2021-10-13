Bitcoin, in El Salvador hackers have stolen the digital identities of citizens to plunder state funds

The government of El Salvador has attempted to incentivize downloads by offering citizens $ 30 in bitcoin for anyone using the government’s digital wallet, Chivo. However, according to the media, some unscrupulous people have allegedly stolen the identities of others to register the app in the name of other people, using stolen identity documents to complete the process, allowing them to accumulate greater amounts of bitcoins.

The website of the newspaper El Diario de Hoy reported that “massive” amounts of those who downloaded the app for the first time in the last few days were stunned to find that their identity documents have already been used to register accounts. Chivo.

Salvadoran economist Tatiana Marroquín, one of the most critical voices towards the government and its bitcoin adoption policies, also said on Twitter that due to the large number of identity theft complaints directed at Chivo, she has decided to examine whether his personal data had been registered without his authorization, unfortunately finding an affirmative answer to the question.

Marroquín added: “How can I have the slightest certainty that the funds in that wallet are safe if someone can steal my data? How can we protect ourselves from the consequences of someone else using our identity documents to manage money and even receive government funds? “

Loading... Advertisements

Meanwhile, as we know, the co-founder of ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, has also criticized the “bitcoin maximalists”, who, he says, should feel “ashamed” for “uncritically praising” President Bukele.