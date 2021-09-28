Bitcoin in El Salvador is a success | All the numbers of the boom

Another very complicated trading day opens for Bitcoin and for the entire cryptocurrency sector, with strong bearish pressures that have been organized during the night and that have already brought home a couple of important victories.

However – as we often repeat on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it – it’s about the umpteenth short-term noise, a more than healthy alternation between bulls And bears, within a medium and long-term picture that becomes increasingly clear. One of the signs in this sense? The enormous success it is achieving Chivo – the wallet BTC government – in the surely successful experiment of El Salvador.

Yes, it is already an incredible success!

In El Salvador, Bitcoin is already a great success

Many would do well to stop hiding behind a finger. The majority of analysts and economic commentators, in Italy and abroad, pointed to a rapid failure of the operation Bitcoin initiated in El Salvador – or at best they indicated it as an advertising showcase for the authoritarian Nayib Bukele, president of the small Central American republic. Instead the data, a little less than a month from the start of the operation Ley Bitcoin they are extremely encouraging, indeed, even for us who believed in the success of the operation, absolutely incredible.

Bukele spread via Twitter some statistics on Chivo – the wallet offered by the government of El Salvador. And the numbers, which we will analyze one by one, are already incredible.

More than 2 million users

Which means almost a third of the entire population of El Salvador. In relation to Italy, it would be like having 20 million Italians with a Bitcoin wallet, which, among other things, they use concretely. To give further perspective, we can say that none of the banks of El Salvador has such a large number of customers. And this happened in less than a month, and despite some technical problems that hit the system in the first days of operations.

In the beginning they were 200. Only 1 it is no longer operational, having been set on fire during a protest organized by the opposition parties. Something expected, which says little or nothing about the actual success of Bitcoin in the Central American country.

Almost 15,000 transactions per day

A number intended for grow – since El Salvador still has an above average 100,000 subscribers per day. This is also an impressive number, especially for one blockchain which for many he was unable to manage micropayments, data costs and times involved. In this case, it was the arrival of Lightning Network – which, although still chasing a critical mass, is establishing itself as the ideal solution for all those who want quick and painless Bitcoin payments.

There is little to worry about with the current price situation

September is, historically, a bad month for Bitcoin, which during its ten-year history hardly came out unscathed from September. However, the month is, fortunately, about to end and the movements of the last few days, net of the usual Chinese FUD seem to indicate an accumulation phase.

In the morning the bears have regained control of the market, after having tried all day yesterday – also through very important spot sales – to throw Bitcoin under $ 42,000. In the morning they did – and at least as of this writing – they still seem to have control of the market.

A market situation which, however, can change rapidly in the short term – with bears aiming straight at $ 39,000 – while I bulls would like to regain the share of tranquility a $ 43,000.

They will be the last fireworks of September – while Bitcoin it will inexorably draw close to yours in the coming weeks target short-term. Target that we have put pen to paper in ours Bitcoin forecasts – which point, like those of Bloomberg, at $ 100,000. The discounted price of these hours smells more and more of great opportunity.