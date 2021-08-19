Bitcoin in El Salvador: it will not be mandatory to accept it

Remember the story of El Salvador And Bitcoin? At the beginning of June, the country adopted cryptocurrency as legal tender, a first in the world, inspiring other similar initiatives in some territories of South America (currently not yet in place). Now the local Finance Minister, Alejandro Zelaya, returns to the topic to let it be known that his employment will be optional e not required.

El Salvador and Bitcoin: a half step back?

None sanction for the shopkeepers which will continue to accept only the US dollar by refusing to collect payments in BTC. Words in contrast with one of the articles of the standard approved in recent months, in which it is written in black and white that “every economic agent” is required to accept the crypto. Confirmation on the occasion of an intervention in front of the cameras of the television program Frente a Frente.

Not everyone welcomed the decision taken in recent months by El Salvador in the best possible way. Among those who have turned up their noses also World Bank, which curbing the enthusiasm denied its support, expressing perplexity about the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender due to issues concerning the transparency of transactions and environmental sustainability. This is the statement of a spokesperson entrusted to the pages of Reuters.