Bitcoin, in Italy there is no certainty about how many and what taxes must be paid

Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, can be purchased through online sites that allow the exchange between those who want to buy and those who want to sell. The so-called exchanges. There are several, one is Coinbase which has also been listed on the stock exchange. However, these are platforms, often foreign, which do not have communication obligations towards the tax authorities, as is the case with banks. The taxation of Bitcoin and of the other cryptocurrencies is therefore the responsibility of the individual taxpayer.

How much is owed to the taxman

As long as they are kept in the portfolio, nothing is owed to the tax authorities, who must only be informed in the tax return of the value of their nest egg. If, on the other hand, you decide to sell them, the taxman beats cash. If it is detained Bitcoin for a value of at least 51,645 euros for more than seven days, 26 percent is paid on any gains made from the sale. This is the threshold equal to 100 million old lire, to which the Italian law still refers. Under € 51,000, a rather high threshold, nothing is due. The same happens in the case – still remote today – cryptocurrency is used to buy a good, or to pay for a service.

Uncertainty wins

The problem, however, is the absence of a specific Italian law on the taxation of these currencies, on which the general legislation for foreign currencies is applied, unlike what happens in countries such as France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States. And even the choice to apply taxes on foreign currencies can be discussed, given that very few use Bitcoin as a currency and not as an investment. And so uncertainty is king. Let’s take an example: exchanges are not the only way to hold cryptocurrencies, an alternative are the so-called wallets, apps that act as virtual safes in which to keep our nest egg. Basically, the digital version of the banknotes in the wallet. From a formal point of view, therefore, it is not a financial investment or a bank deposit, and therefore it would be difficult to apply the rate of 26 percent that must be paid in the case of earnings. But the question is complex, and not even the tax authorities could put their hand in the fire on an answer. On the taxes on crypto, there is no certainty – in Italy -.

Loading... Advertisements

Keep following @ SkyTG24 on Instagram. And click here to retrieve the previous Tech Economy episodes.