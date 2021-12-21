News

Bitcoin in line with Treasury yields?

Yesterday Anthony Pompliano published a long article in which he analyzes the returns of Bitcoin with those of US Treasuries.

The Fed and interest rates

Assuming that the Fed will raise interest rates three times over the course of 2022, Pompliano analyzes the possible consequences on the financial markets of such monetary policy measures.

Remember that it is generally believed that high-growth stocks and risk assets sell out when rate hikes occur. This has happened several times in the past.

Yet Pompliano points out that, for example, the great dot com bubble of the turn of the century was caused precisely by a rise in interest rates by the Fed.

The fact is that, in the event of massive sales of at-risk assets, Bitcoin would be expected to suffer the same fate. But according to the well-known crypto influencer it is legitimate to have doubts about it.

Bitcoin returns compared to Treasuries

He points out that the prevailing opinion is what Bitcoin is a risk asset with an inverse correlation with interest rates. At the same time, however, the question arises of what could happen to the price of Bitcoin if it had less to do with interest rates, and QE, and more with the latest halving.

In fact, if on the one hand the inverse correlation for example between technological securities and government bond yields took place exactly as one would expect, this inverse relationship is not what we are observing between Bitcoin and Treasury yields.

In reality, Pompliano points out, we are witnessing the exact opposite. That is, iBitcoin’s price appears to move hand in hand with Treasury yields.

Pompliano cites a tweet from Caleb Franzen showing a correlation between Bitcoin and 10-year Treasuries since mid-2020, with an almost perfect overlap.

Bitcoin Treasury yields
The correlation between Bitcoin and Treasuries

According to Pompliano, if this trend continues to manifest itself, the prevailing view towards Bitcoin could be “misplaced”, and BTC’s price could benefit from rising interest rates.

Bitcoin hedge against inflation

If that happened Bitcoin would in effect be functioning as one hedge against inflation.

However, Pompliano repeatedly stresses that these are only hypotheses, and that it will be necessary to wait for the real movements of the BTC price to understand if they correspond to reality or not.

Behind a similar scenario, however, the fact that more and more people believe could be hidden Bitcoin their reserve currency. Such a phenomenon could justify a apparently anomalous behavior of the BTC price correlated to the Treasury yield.



