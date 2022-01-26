Bitcoin in positive after a heart-pounding weekend

Finally from yesterday Bitcoin seems to have given hints towards a whole trend positive. A situation that is making investors breathe in the throes of a heart-pounding weekend for both the crypto queen and cryptocurrencies in general. Among other things, there are those who say that, after the events of this weekend, Bitcoin is no longer a real solution to diversify the investment risk.

Bitcoin and its correlation with the stock market

According to what published by Reuters, Bitcoin it would therefore be related to the stock market by institutional investors. The maturation path would make the cryptocurrency queen even more volatile, repeating the current volatility of the stock market.

Bitcoin grows. The original cryptocurrency turns 13 this year and is showing signs of becoming a more mature financial asset, but beware of teenage whims.

This drift into the mainstream, driven by big bets by institutional investors, saw bitcoin become sensitive to interest rates and fueled a sell off of the coin this month as investors braced for an aggressive Federal Reserve policy meeting.

This is confirmed by the statement by Ben McMillan, chief investment officer of IDX Digital Assetsthe world’s first suite of risk-managed digital currency indices:

Now that bitcoin isn’t entirely held by early adopters, it’s sitting in a 60/40 type wallet.

Unsurprisingly, it is starting to trade with much more interest rate sensitivity.

Supporters of Bitcoin they are convinced that this is only a phase of cryptocurrency and that it will greatly exceed. A necessary step for it to become aglobal unit of account.

