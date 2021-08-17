Bitcoin in rally breaks through $ 48,000, cryptocurrency market cap rises to 2,000 billion

Rally weekend for Bitcoin, which surpassed $ 48,000, the highest level since mid-May with a high of $ 48,126.47, according to Coindesk data. This morning, however, quotes have traced back to $ 47,442.40.

The recovery of bitcoin comes after a two-month period (June and July) in sharp decline with the prices even dropped below $ 30,000.

According to several analysts, the rally was also supported by the huge amounts of bitcoin accumulated by large investors, when prices fluctuated between 30 and 40 thousand. However, prices remain far from the all-time high reached in mid-April, when they were around $ 64,000.

Leap, paired with that of other cryptocurrencies, reported the value of the entire digital currency market above $ 2 trillion on Saturday for the first time since mid-May, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Purchases are back, after black months for cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency market faced a series of headwinds over the summer. First of all, the strict regulations on the sector by the Chinese authorities, which forced the bitcoin mining operations to close and move elsewhere.

As if that were not enough, a few weeks ago, the SEC, the American Consob, warned on the riskiness of cryptocurrencies, defining them as the “Wild West” (Wild West), referring in particular to platforms that allow investors to take money in exchange for cryptocurrencies.

Loading... Advertisements

The regulator spoke of the the need for Congress to grant additional supervisory powers, to monitor this ever-changing market and admitted that some businesses are well regulated, while others have “gaps”.

The SEC is not the first authority to point the finger at these assets. Already there China has banned cryptocurrencies, but also Western authorities, such as Great Britain. And the EU is suspicious of this asset class that it considers highly speculative.

Bitcoin: where will the prices go in the next sessions?

According to analysts of eToro, after breaking through the $ 44,500 area, the other two key resistances, very close to each other, are in the $ 47,500 and $ 50,150 area.

The strength of the recent recent rally however – experts say – requires caution and a pullback towards the $ 40,000 area is a very real possibility given that Bitcoin is back on the resistance of the 200-day moving average, a level broken down in the session on May 20. last.