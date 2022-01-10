Bitcoin in serious trouble. Is DeFi still looking for its own identity?

The vision of the currency that was supposed to “change” the world appears blurred.

Born in the name of “freedom” and to overthrow the strong powers with disintermediation and decentralization, as well described in Satoshi Nakamoto’s paper, it seems to have “apparently” lost its luster.

13 years have passed since that email during which there have been important implications such as blockchain, ETFs, the metaverse, gaming, NFT and methods to make money from their cryptocurrencies such as landing, staking, stable Defi and farming. Who has more, put more. Don’t get me wrong, all very innovative. , and everything that was created after it, has acquired more and more importance to the point of causing “concern” to the Central Banks who are thinking of digitizing their currency.

I specify that I am a “supporter” but also a realist, let’s reflect together.

Don’t you think decentralized finance is mostly a utopia? If at the origin of the whole objective was to be estranged from the Banks and from the big monopolies, today this is not happening entirely since for some “structural” aspects it is still necessary to “go through” the latter. So it remains “only” as a speculative tool and support to other crypto-assets (at least for the moment) and this only confirms, the thought of many analysts, that it is a “bubble” in the present and useful in the future (such as the metaverse that is still in the embryonic stage).

That said, for many, in the specific case of Bitcoin it is defined as digital gold. We have talked about it several times, it is seen as the last “bulwark” against inflation.

The appears to be less responsive to risk-off situations. The “headwinds” are also due to the stronger dollar and the flows shifted to cryptocurrencies, in fact, the allocation to digital assets by institutions has increased in the last year. But it must be said that the “thesis” of reserve of value is incompatible due to the high volatility. Specifically, Gold and Bitcoin don’t play in the same “league”. This has more to do with the “belief” that digital currencies will hold their value if something systematic happens or a crisis is faced.

Furthermore, among the charges there is the energy consumption (on which at the time there was a strong spelling on the price). These “corridor” rumors are partially false also because China, the main “suspect”, has cut itself off. Much of the pollution was produced right there, Chinese businesses were mostly coal-fired.

We give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar.

Energy consumption is a very small part of the total energy consumed globally during the year. this is because a part is “lost” in the transport. In addition, more than 50% of the energy for the Mining industry is produced from renewable energy (thus going in the direction of the Crypto Climate Accord which has obtained the signature of 180 mining developers to zero emissions by 2030). So the real “problem” lies in transporting it. This is because energy cannot be “moved” for more than 800 km and consequently costs increase, while BTC miners can move anywhere with their facilities and consequently, on the flip side, they could also send it anywhere. of the world in a few moments (by extracting a certain number of coins a day, they store part of the energy used to produce them, unlike electric cars which only “burn” it).

energy sources by region source Cambridge Center For Alternative Finance

Bitcoin energy mix source Bitcoin Mining Council

Interesting isn’t it?

I remember that the need for clean energy in a “zero” emissions scenario could raise, as already analyzed in my previous analyzes, the prices of nickel, cobalt and lithium within this decade. Could this mining versatility be another solution to the problem?

Let’s move on to the most intriguing part, for many. Its future value.

In October, the busiest time for all Bitcoin supporters, there was the new All Time High (ATH). Here the “Stock to Flow” model is back “in line” with PlanB’s target price outlook, but only for a short time.

The very fascinating model predicted a capitalization of 100 trillion dollars by 2021. In short, 100 thousand dollars by December 2021. And at 1 billion by 2039, not bad.

But how? In this case too, PlanB reflects the same relationship on digital currency as on gold. The amount of “coins” mined during the year with the amount already mined in previous years. Hence the name “Stock to Flow”. And also consider the Halvings, which will continue to unfold until the reward for the miners is 0 Btc (a total of 33 halves every 4 years, it will become truly deflationary). However, the model does not take into account the demand and therefore the dominance which, as we all know, is no longer at the levels of previous years due to the many new crypto assets in circulation.

It is currently unthinkable that it can reach such a capitalization. The value will increasingly depend on the adoption rate of cryptocurrencies in world markets (closely related to demand).

source glassnode bitcoin number of new addresses

This chart helps us understand the huge growth potential of cryptocurrencies in the future. It is well established that those who own large quantities do not sell even after strong discounts, on the contrary “buy the deep” especially for those who have less. It should also be added that the creation of new portfolios is fairly straightforward.

But it should be emphasized, for the umpteenth time, that “traditional” finance affects the movement of cryptocurrencies, it is wrong to divide the two at the moment.

2022 started with a drop on the part of the market, including for treasury bonds. Investors, albeit skeptical of the Omicron variant, are alert to this news. Many think that the yield on government bonds will rise again during the current year.

Looking at the 5-year US treasury yield compared to Bitcoin, we see that the positive correlation has ended. This movement is given by the monetary policy decisions, last week, by the Fed (the FOMC precisely) which decided to raise interest rates earlier and faster (many believed that it was a “decision” already taken for granted by the market, apparently this was not the case, but that’s another story). We have seen sector rotation with techs losing 4.2% and consumer discretionary 1.7% and underperforming energy and financials.

Will less liquidity affect the aspirations of the cryptocurrency world?

, since December, he was going through an almost “boring” period. It was moving in a range of around $ 5,000 (great for short-term trades), as evidenced in my other analyzes, between $ 51,000 and $ 46,000.

Many were expecting a bullish reversal signal, but as discussed in previous analyzes, this could only be at the consolidation above 50K and the breakout of $ 52.500 which did not happen. It was also worth noting how the resistance of $ 51,000 was “strong” to induce the price to allocate, in the last period, between $ 48500 and $ 46,000. Finally, given the monetary policy decisions, there was a strong sell-off which saw the price touch the “main” trend line created in October 2020 (almost -40% from the highs of October 2021) which rests on 0.382% of the Fibonacci retracement.

(graphic 08/01/2022)

In the next few days we could see the price above 42500 and retest the 44 thousand dollars, but in case of refusal it cannot be excluded that it could return to the 40 thousand dollars area, while the break of the “main” trend line could lower the target to 36. thousand dollars.

(graphic 01/09/2022)

Said the “ugly” we also say the “beautiful”. Disappointing new jobs data should slow the Fed’s tapering and this could be a small plus.

(graphic 08/01/2022)

These discounts are and could be an opportunity to accumulate other digital currencies, to mediate the various previous entry prices in your wallet. In addition to what has already been said, it has all the “credentials” to rebound and resume its upward run with the first target of 46,000 dollars and the second 48,500 dollars in the medium term.

In conclusion

DeFi is yet another change in our world and in finance, cryptocurrencies are like the ticket to a new digital era, the metaverse and perhaps a more sustainable future also given the chaos in Kazakhstan where the authorities have cut off access to internet (preventing miners from being able to work).

But be careful to deify “too much”.

There is no guarantee. On the other hand, even those who had invested in treasuries at 7 – 10 years in recent years have lost on average 10% while in those at 20 and 30 years, over 20% of their capital.

“This article has been written for informational purposes only; it does not constitute solicitation, offer, advice, consultancy or investment recommendation as such does not want to incentivize the purchase of assets in any way. Remember that any type of assets is valued from several points of view and is highly risky and therefore, every investment decision and the related risk remain with the investor “.