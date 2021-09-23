Bitcoin in slight recovery, altcoins such as Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot etc are on the rise »Crypto Insiders

Starting with Cryptocurrency The market has been recovering well since last night, after the sharp drop in prices this week. This is partly due to the fact that Evergrande has signed a deal with its bondholders that has brought calm to the stock market (for now).

What could also play a role is the announcement by the US central bank, the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has reported that it may begin phasing out bond buying in mid-2022, but will continue to do so until then.

specially Altcoin This morning the colors of intense green. Despite this, most cryptocurrencies are still in the red with 10% or more from last week. Total market cap dropped to around $ 1.85 trillion this week, but returned to $ 2.08 trillion this morning.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) It fell sharply this week. The price was still around $ 48,000 on Sunday and dropped below $ 40,000 yesterday. Then I made another Bitcoin bounce, bounce Up and the price was able to find support at $ 42,000. Towards evening, Bitcoin exploded shortly after the aforementioned news, with the price exceeding $ 43,000.

Bitcoin initially faced significant resistance around $ 43,600, but in the early hours of this morning, Bitcoin managed to overcome it. Bitcoin made $ 44,000 again and briefly peaked at $ 44,600 this morning. If Bitcoin holds up, we could see the price this week 200 days moving average (MA) returns approximately $ 46,000. This would likely restore a lot of confidence.

However, the data also remains there increasing Find the price of bitcoin. Bitcoin miners, whales and older investors continue to pile up:

In general, the average age of the coin and miners’ reserves help determine the direction and activity of major coin holders #BTC. The strong trend of LTH accumulation and miners continuing to hold their reserves is a very bullish sign # bitcoin. – Daniel Joe (@ DanielJoe916) September 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the Lightning Network is also processing more transactions than ever:

The # bitcoin The Lightning Network currently has a capacity of 2738 BTC dollars, equal to 116.3 million dollars in value. We are excited to launch LN metrics at Glassnode Studio⚡️

– total capacity

– Average / average size of the channel

– LN node and channel number https://t.co/2zrfglOliP pic.twitter.com/do4zUBT5FD – glass knot (glass knot) September 22, 2021

Altcoin

Altcoins are generally stronger than Bitcoins in the past 20 hours. Ethereum (ETH) Briefly fell to $ 2,700 yesterday morning and then recovered to $ 2,900. By evening, the price of ether had jumped to $ 3,050. Thereafter, the ether continued to steadily rise overnight, reaching $ 3,150 this morning.

Cardano (ADA) pulls harder. The ADA price dropped a little below $ 2 Wednesday night, but is now at $ 2.28 this morning. Polkadot (DOT) and solana (SOL) are currently growing fastest among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. The DOT is up 11% and is now pushing against the resistance around $ 32. SOL has increased 12% and is now paying around $ 150.

Just off the top ten, some prices rise more aggressively. Avalanche (AVAX), now in 11th place, is up 21% today to hit $ 78. Cosmos (ATOM), now in 14th place, is up 22% to $ 41.5. Terra (LUNA), now in 12th place, was up a staggering 25% last night to $ 34.6. The fastest, arweave (AR), is up 29% and closes at around $ 52.