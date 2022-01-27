Bitcoin in the Belgian parliament | Christophe De Beukelaer paid in $ BTC

Also in Europe something moves. After the mayor of New York is that of You love me have agreed to be paid in Bitcoin, now the promise of a member of the Belgian parliament is added.

Christophe De Beukelaer, member of parliament of Belgium, in fact, he said that he will convert his next salaries directly into Bitcoin, thus becoming the first euro area to take such a decision, at least in the political sector.

Turnaround in Belgium – an MP will receive his salary in Bitcoin

In Belgium, too, an MP will receive his salary in Bitcoin

And it will be a first time in Europe, while for example in the United States a movement of this type, which is also of opinion, has actually started some time ago. We are talking about a “modest” salary of 5,500 euros, which will not be able to move large sums on the markets, but which is nonetheless a very important signal for the future of Bitcoin.

Through this gesture, I want to demonstrate my confidence in a financial world that is in the making, a more transparent financial world, more accessible in the sense of its decentralization. It is not controlled by a few people who decide to print more or less banknotes without any kind of parliamentary control or debate.

This is the comment that accompanied the commitment of De Beukelaer, which therefore lies somewhere between the support for Bitcoin and an unspecified one return from the central banks under political control. A position therefore different from that of Francis Suarez to You love me and of Eric Adams to New York, forces partially in conflict with the basic idea of Bitcoin, but still – and at least in part – in our opinion positive.

Will other parliamentarians follow him?

Difficult to say in Europe, although something is also moving at the parliamentary level elsewhere. The recent Kazakh crisis had triggered several discussions in the Spanish parliament, with a potential opening upon the arrival of the mining in the country. However, it is difficult to find in a continent where historically they have never been questioned fiat currency – which instead in the USE it has happened several times – someone in support of these theses.

That of Belgian parliamentarian still remains a good starting point, in the hope that someone will transpose the thing also in Italy, where the discussion languishes and where it is mainly confined by CONSOB, with results not always uplifting. Could it be the straw that breaks the camel’s back and that will trigger a cascade effect? We’ll see. For now it is a step in the right direction, albeit with motivations to be verified.