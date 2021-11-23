Bitcoin in the first bank of Estonia | Everyone will be able to buy and sell crypto

It’s not just the American banks to have a passion for cryptocurrencies. Also in Estonia the largest bank in the country, LHV, has decided to allow its customers to access Bitcoin, Ethereum, Chainlink and other cryptocurrencies that can be exchanged through their services.

All within one App proprietary, which at least according to what has been widespread so far – would then use as gateway for the market the services offered by Bitstamp. All integrated into the institution’s investment platform.

One step closer huge for the whole sub-fund, in which we can invest with eToro – go here to get a free demo account with $ 100,000 virtual capital – intermediary with 40+ cryptocurrencies, which offers the possibility to operate also with exclusive services fintech.

In fact, we have the CopyTrader – service that allows the copy of the best investors with a click, or to spy on how they are operating on crypto-markets. Alternatively, for those who prefer diversified investments, we also have what is offered by CopyPortfolios, styled instruments ETF which allow you to operate without additional commissions. With $ 50 we can switch to a real account.

LHV marks the way that other European institutes could follow

LHV, a semi-unknown group in Italy, is actually the largest operator in the retail banking ofEstonia. The news arrived a few hours ago is unbelievable, because the group would be ready to integrate Bitcoin and other high cryptocurrencies marketcap.

The system will be integrated by a Proprietary app, which will in turn be included in the framework for the investments that the bank offers to its customers retail. He will think about acting as an intermediary to the world of cryptocurrencies Bitstamp, through coordinated and direct access – and – most importantly, through purchasing physical cryptocurrency and therefore not through futures or other types of intermediation.

Even if theEstonia it is perhaps not the first economy that comes to mind when we think about the possible expansion of the crypto world, it still remains an important vehicle for the adoption of crypto, taking into account the fact that it is as if it were taking sides in this sense Banca Intesa.

The consequences for the world of cryptocurrencies

This news actually considered as a whole crypto adoptions which is happening all over the world and which are transforming Bitcoin in a investment asset to all intents and purposes it will also be available to the public far from technological innovations.

Of course, quick steps like a cannot be expected El Salvador, but have the main cryptocurrencies on the market available at a large institutional bank and also for the little public is something that we could never have imagined, even us who are supporters of the cause, even just a few months ago.

In Italy, meanwhile, everything is silent

At least on the front of institutes large we can say that the situation in Italy is far behind not only compared to Estonia, but also compared to villages that are not that open to cryptocurrencies. Sure, as long as the CONSOB, through his highest offices, he will continue to barricade cryptocurrencies, there will be little to hope for.