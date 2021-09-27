News

Bitcoin in the foreground with the new Netflix documentary Da Benzinga Italia

Bitcoin in the foreground with the new Netflix documentary

Netflix Inc (: NASDAQ 🙂 has announced that it is making a new documentary on the scandal of the cryptocurrency exchange QuadrigaCX, entitled ‘Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King’.

What happened
The documentary, which revolves around the $ 250 million scandal of cryptocurrency exchange QuadrigaCX and its founder Gerry Cotten, was announced via a release from the streaming company, in which it also provided details on other upcoming product distributions. crime.

The Luke Sewell-directed film, which premieres next year, follows a group of investors from the hapless QuadrigaCX exchange investigating the suspicious death of its millionaire founder Cotten.

Because it is important
Reports of QuadrigaCX CEO Cotten’s death in 2018 during his honeymoon in India left investors at Canada’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in limbo, as Cotten is believed to have taken his clients’ funds to his grave. .

Cotten’s disappearance led to some speculation that the businessman faked his own death, Canadian broadcaster CBC News reported.

However, such speculations were rejected by Cotten’s widow, Jennifer Robertson, who confirmed through her attorney that she was “with Mr. Cotten at the time of his death and that he is definitely dead,” according to the CBC.

This isn’t the first true crime series to include the word ‘King’ in the title: Netflix previously released ‘Tiger King’, which featured controversial zoo keeper Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic.

Since then Exotic has dropped an art collection in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

There is also a Tiger King cryptocurrency, based on the docuseries name, released by the video streaming company in March of this year.

Netflix said ‘Tiger King 2’ will hit screens this year, after the previous version attracted 64 million families in the first four weeks following its release.

Price movement
Netflix shares closed down 0.15% at $ 592.39 on Friday; at the time of publication, (CRYPTO: BTC) was up 4.57% to $ 44,266.01.

