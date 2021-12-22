News

Bitcoin in the Head and Shoulders !! Attention!

Good evening dear readers,

After a good weekend for our beloved, the week didn’t really start out in the best way. Perhaps due to low volume, or perhaps due to large corrections as the US markets open, we can see how the price is rapidly falling in areas of utmost importance.

On the H4 chart we can see the formation of a Head and Shoulders which, if broken with the close of the candle, could bring the price of BTC to last week’s lows.

Right now we are moving around the $ 46-47,000 area, where there is also some support. Fingers crossed that can support this value.

Market Cap in turn in sharp decline and, if it were to close on the Daily timeframe with a Lower Low, we could expect a target in the 2 trillion area.

To see in detail the analysis and the levels, I invite you to watch the video we have prepared and, above all, to give us your maximum support BY SIGNING UP to the channel.

Greetings and good trading to all!

