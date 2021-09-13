Bitcoin, in the US 1 in 4 want it to become legal currency

More than one in four US residents would support the government if it decides to return Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) a legal form of currency, according to a new survey by the research and analytics firm YouGov.

What happened

11% of respondents said they “strongly support” the idea of ​​using Bitcoin as legal tender in the United States, while another 16% “would somehow support” this decision, according to a survey of 4,912 adult residents. in the United States.

The poll also found that 29 percent of Democratic respondents support the idea, compared to just 26 percent of Republican respondents.

The idea of ​​making the world’s leading cryptocurrency a legal tender in the United States receives more support from young adults, as the survey shows: 44% of people aged 25-34 and 36% of people aged between 18 and 24 say they are in favor of this choice, compared to only 11% of baby boomer, i.e. those who are aged 55 or over.

Income also plays a crucial role in respondents’ decision: 22% of respondents earning more than $ 80,000 per year are in favor of adopting Bitcoin as legal tender, compared to just 11% of respondents earning less than $ 40,000 a year.

Because it is important

The survey results come just as El Salvador has become the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as its national currency.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are gaining more and more relevance in traditional circles as an investment alternative and in daily activities.

In August, the world’s leading cryptocurrency regained the psychologically important level of $ 50,000 for the first time in three months, but then dropped below that level again.

Price movement

As of Friday’s release, Bitcoin was up nearly 0.9% daily to $ 46,462.85.