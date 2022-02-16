Bitcoin in the wallets of 8 US politicians

It is mania Bitcoin even between Congress And US Senate. No, let’s not talk about the possibility of them coming regulations more restrictive, but of the fact that eight between senators and congressmen have invested in crypto.

Indeed, mainly in Bitcoin and then in Ethereum, Dogecoin and also in minor altcoins, at least by market capitalization. A situation that begins to take shape as strongly bullishgiven that these will be the same people who will eventually have to vote on laws on the sector.

There are seven Republicans and one Democrat who invest in Bitcoin and crypto

There are eight high-profile American politicians who have Bitcoin and crypto

The rules on investment transparency for US politicians are particularly restrictive, and this allows us to peek among the assets they have or have had in their portfolio. The surprise this year is that they have become eight between senators And members of Congress to have Bitcoin or others cryptocurrencies in portfolio.

There is Ted Cruz – which is making considerable efforts to normalize the sector – with Cynthia Lummisboth characters already known since public from Cryptocurrency.it. Then there are others sixwhich they have not only invested in Bitcoin but also in Cardano, Dogecoin and also Ethereum.

With some surprises among their transactions, since there have also been sorties on BAT, EOS and also Chainlink. A situation that perhaps few would have expected and that gives us a very different photograph compared to what perhaps we do we waited.

There is always a big difference between what the “priest” says and what the priest does

A signal? Or the demonstration that one preaches badly and scratches well? In fact, all or most of the politicians USE they have in their portfolio Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies have publicly spent themselves to defend their legitimacy, starting with Cynthia Lummis And Ted Cruz.

But there is also another theme: we have always talked about how divisive it is in politics USE the world of Bitcoin. And we have also always stressed that in reality the two main parties of the USA are on strongly opposed positions. Which is also confirmed by the portfolios. I am indeed well 7 the politicians of republican area that have Bitcoin or other crypto in the portfolio, while it is only one of the area democratic.

Of course, the balance could change, but for the moment we can only describe this situation. And with the midterm from November there will be even more attention to the positioning of politicians always in relation to Bitcoin. With some politicians who could push even more on gas in this sense.

Without forgetting that there are also more “local” politicians who are fighting the same battle – even through direct purchases or perceiving their rise in Bitcoin.