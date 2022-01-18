Bitcoin, in Trentino a hydroelectric power plant will be used to undermine them

In the eastern Alps, in a small town in the province of Trento, a hydroelectric power station of 1925 will be used for give power clean to a new plant mining for thebitcoin mining. The plant will host twenty computers provided by the innovation company Idm Alto Adige, which will guarantee a computing power of 100 terahash, in order to produce a profit of around 600 euros per month in bitcoin, as he says. The sun 24 hours.

The power plant is a small building located on the Novella stream, which flows entirely into the Val di Non, in the autonomous province of Trento. Built in 1925 to power the small industries of the valley, it was purchased by Enel in 1972, before being decommissioned and taken over by the municipality of Fondo in 1986. The plant was definitively reactivated in 2007 and it produces an average of 3.2 million kilowatt hours per year.

Today Fondo is no longer an autonomous municipality, but has been merged into the scattered municipality of Borgo d’Anaunia, which brings together the municipalities of Castelfondo, Fondo and Malosco. The current mayor of the Borgo, the thirty-eight year old Daniele Graziadei, supported the conversion of the plant towards the mining of cryptocurrencies.

Thus, on 31 December last year, the city council approved the proposal and concluded the agreement with the South Tyrol IDM to receive the 20 computers to be installed in the power plant. The computers cost about 132 thousand euros, while another 70 thousand have been invested to adapt the plant to the new activity. Once fully operational, the cost of the rental of the mining center will be 2.78 euros per day, while the computing power of the devices will be resold at 0.10 cents per terahash per second, he reports The sun 24 hours.

Bitcoin mining is an activity that is involving more and more people around the world, but the big limitation concerns thehuge amount of power necessary to support computing activities. Estimates indicate that, worldwide, mining absorbs approx 130 billion kilowatt hours per year, about half of all electricity consumed annually in Italy, equal to about 320 billion kilowatt hours.

For this reason, bitcoin mining is often considered a not exactly green operation, particularly because the second largest mining center in the world, Kazakhstan, relies almost entirely on coal-fired power plants. However, in Trentino Alto Adige more and more new extraction plants are flourishing, which they bring old hydroelectric plants back to life, capable of providing completely clean energy to operations. In fact, in addition to the new Borgo d’Anaunia plant, the startup also operates in the area Alps Blockchain, which became famous for the conversion operations that led to the creation of 18 new plants and are working to open another 32.