Bitcoin: Increases the interest of institutional investors

During 2021 the interest of large institutional investors in Bitcoin has increased even more.

The tools that have raised interest in Bitcoin by institutional investors

The curious thing is that it not only increased at the beginning of the year, during the first bullrun, but also increased in the second and third quarters, when the price fell and lateralized for a while before starting the second bullrun.

Much of this increase in interest is probably due to new financial products issued on traditional markets to allow you to take a position on the price of Bitcoin even without owning it.

Probably the most used tool is still the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which is a fund fully backed by physical BTC, which is in the process of being converted into an ETF on the New York Stock Exchange. It is not a case that Morgan Stanley in the third quarter it decided to use this vehicle to invest 300 million dollars in Bitcoin.

However also the first ETF never approved on the US market to replicate the price of BTC, or the Proshares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) launched last month also on the New York Stock Exchange and based on futures contracts on the price of Bitcoin, it immediately had a huge success, probably precisely because it makes it possible to take a position on the price of BTC using the tools already in use by investors.

Bitcoin hedge against inflation

Thanks to these tools, Bitcoin is now an asset that has become part of the portfolio of several investors, also institutional. Its peculiarity is to be used instead of gold as crisk-on action against inflation, while gold continues to be used as a risk-off hedge against inflation.

In this way it is in fact an additional tool especially for investors who have complex investment strategies, that is, who do not just try to buy assets at low prices and then resell them at higher prices.

Professional investors, and in particular institutional ones, are not afraid of risk, and risk management, on the other hand, is often one of their best weapons. In such a scenario BTC manages to carve out a role, even within those traditional financial markets which are dominated by large institutional investors.

For example, bond investment funds now have to deal with very low real yields, precisely as a result of rising inflation, but even gold cannot guarantee high yields. Hence, Bitcoin can also become part of their portfolio, as a risk-on investment that could balance the very low returns of risk-off investments.

In particular, however, they seem equity funds those most exposed on BTC, probably because they fear that a possible rise in interest rates, due to rising inflation, could still cause their portfolio prices to fall over the medium term.

A growing market

It must be said that in general the exposure of institutions to the price of Bitcoin is minimal, if not negligible, if compared with that on other asset classes, but it is growing, so much so that in some rare cases it has even been increased from 2% to 30. %.

However, this still remains a fledgling market, in many ways immature, but which for this very reason offers a volatility not found in other markets. And it is just that volatility which often attracts investors, especially those who are looking for a little more risk so as not to have to settle for only very low returns.

The very fact that the interest of institutional investors in Bitcoin has increased again this year, and even after the decline in May, in the same year in which many stock indices have substantially continued to rise and set new all-time records, speaks volumes about how much the need is felt to take some more risks.

Due to the Fed’s mega-stimulus campaign, and the resulting runaway inflation, old returns are no longer enough to meet investor expectations. Within such a framework, it is not surprising that many turn their attention to Bitcoin as well.