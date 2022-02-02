Bitcoin inflows suggest institutional investors are returning to the market

Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market in general experienced outflows that coincided with the massive sell-offs that rocked the market. This contributed to the bearish trend that saw bitcoin hit six-month lows, as investors who entered the market later suffered massive losses. This outflow trend is beginning to reverse as bitcoin and other digital assets begin to see inflows after a long drought.

Bitcoin inflows are rising again

Last week for bitcoin was encouraging. The digital asset is nowhere near its previous highs, but it has managed to recover from its recent lows. It had run up to $ 38,000 once again, restoring some level of confidence in the market. On the side of institutional investors, this trend, albeit a bit slower, is the same as investors begin to gradually move back into cryptocurrency.

In the latest CoinShares report, we see that bitcoin has started to experience market inflows once again. This is a deviation from late 2021 and early 2022 where outflows hit record highs. Heavily influenced by the minutes released by the Fed, bitcoin alone recorded outflows worth $ 107 million in just one week, setting a new record.

BTC Recovers From Market Crash | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

However, in the past couple of weeks, the tide has been turning towards inflows as CoinShares reported the first week of inflows following the massive outflows. The past week continues to mirror this trend and inflows have continued.

Inflows in bitcoin were reported to total $ 22 million for the past week. A small number compared to what had become the norm in the third quarter of 2021, but still a reassuring figure. It’s a step up from last week, when BTC’s total AUM plummeted to a six-month low of $ 29 billion.

Altcoins continue to suffer

Altcoins did not mirror this bitcoin movement this time around. Instead, altcoins continue to bear the brunt of the market onslaught as outflows continue to be the order of the day. Altcoin leader Ethereum has now marked its eighth consecutive week of inflows. Over this time period, the altcoin saw a total of $ 272 million in output during the week, marking one of the highest negative sentiments towards the digital asset.

Other altcoins such as Cardano, Solana and Polkadot, which are fast becoming investors’ favorites, did not fare well for the week. All of these digital assets have seen another week of outflows. Multi-asset funds and Blockchain equity investment products have deviated from the performance of altcoins. Following in the footsteps of bitcoin, they each recorded inflows for the week, $ 32 million for multi-asset funds and $ 15 million for Blockchain equity investment products.