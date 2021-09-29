Bitcoin, inside the cryptocurrency factory a stone’s throw from the Milan Cathedral

by Riccardo Bastianello

After years of activity and more or less easy earnings for traders and miners bitcoin, the geographic (geopolitical?) map of cryptocurrencies is changing. On the one hand, there is the recent customs clearance of the mother of crypto by El Salvador, which has adopted bitcoin as its official currency alongside the US dollar. A move that, moreover, did not prevent the currency, which a short time before had laboriously returned after months to exceed 50 thousand dollars, a drop of 17%. On the other hand, the miners are leaving China, after the squeeze decided at the beginning of the summer by Beijing. It therefore remains to understand, in the new geographical and geopolitical framework, what the role of Italy will be.

The costs of mining in Italy

“I built my first mining machine by mounting two GPUs (graphics processing units) in a dishwasher basket,” he recalls. Gabriele Stampa, pioneer of mining in Italy and enthusiastic philosopher of the blockchain. “In 2017 we arrived first of all – Germany, Spain and France, among others – to have 1 electric megawatt and 9 thousand active gpu. I was mining ethereum, at the time, up to 8 per car per day. But now a lot has changed and, with the launch of ethereum 2.0, it will be advisable to mine only bitcoin. Abroad, at least: in Italy it will not be convenient at all ”.

According to the press, energy costs make this business inaccessible to Italian miners. “To be worth it, energy needs to cost around 4 cents per kilowatt. Such tariffs are found in China or in the countries of the former Soviet Union. Places where geopolitical balance is certainly not ideal for structured investments. The era of mining is now over, if not for bitcoins. And that too will be done differently, on the cloud. Real mining will remain concentrated in large numbers utility that will control thousands of machines ”.

Cryptomining

Yet even in Milan, a stone’s throw from the Duomo, three floors below ground level, there are those who continue to undermine. It is about Cryptomining, A Bitcoin “factory” born in March 2018, which continues to grow. The latest equity crowdfunding, the third, in March of this year, saw a collection of 400 thousand euros in 10 days. The first, in April 2018, closed with 230% of the target reached in just 12 hours.

“Mining in Italy is certainly not cheap”, admitted the founder of Criptomining, Matteo Moretti. “The cost of energy is higher than in many other countries, but it is better to pay a lot for energy than to operate where there is uncertainty about the government’s line. What happened recently in China is proof of this. Staying in Italy and Europe makes the business less profitable, but gives investors security “.

The era of the internet of finance

The mining activity is proceeding at the rate of 2 Bitcoins per year. In fact, it should not be forgotten that it is a long and laborious process, even when you have high-performance computers. The turnover of Criptomining in 2019 grew by 350% on the previous year. In 2020 it reached 100 thousand euros and the estimates for 2021 are 320 thousand. “We have agreements with some operators to limit the price of energy and we are in line with the objectives for this year,” says Moretti. “Indeed, we are awaiting the delivery of 30 new machines”.

If bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will indeed find an ever wider spread in the future, it is natural to wonder how the concentration of miners in one country rather than another can alter economic and political assets. “We are in the age of the internet of finance,” says Stampa. “And the internet of finance will do to banks and governments what the internet of email has done to postal services. Politicians can’t do much, trying to oppose it would be like taking a handful of sand: the more you shake hands, the less sand you collect. Blockchain technology has resulted in a shift in power. And there is no turning back from this revolution ”.