Bitcoin, institutions hold $ 70 billion in funds

The asset managers have accumulated up to 4% of the total supply of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), while private companies and those listed on the stock exchange collected a total of 1%.

What happened

According to data reported by Buy Bitcoin Worldwide, asset managers now hold a total of just under $ 70 billion in Bitcoin, or 1,476,568 BTC, or 7.85% of the coin’s current circulating supply of 18,797,968. BTC.

The main holder of the cryptocurrency is Grayscale Investments, issuer of the world’s largest tradable fund in Bitcoin – Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) – which controls 654,600 BTC worth approximately $ 31 billion.

Of the aforementioned $ 70 billion, 816,379 BTC – worth $ 40.1 billion – is owned by 14 Bitcoin fund issuers and asset managers, including Grayscale Investments. XBT Provider, owned by CoinShares, is the second largest fund in the world with 48,466 BTC ($ 2.4 billion), while the remaining 12 issuers hold 113,313 BTC.

Meantime

The data also show 34 listed companies that hold Bitcoin in their balance sheets: the total is 216,692 BTC, worth over 10 billion dollars; almost half of these are owned by MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR).

According to the latest reports, MicroStrategy recently bought an additional 3,907 Bitcoins, bringing its holdings to 109,000 BTC – worth about $ 5.15 billion.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) holds just under 43,000 BTC, worth nearly $ 2.1 billion.

In terms of private companies, Block.One, creator of EOS (CRYPTO: EOS), holds most of it – 140,000 BTC, worth $ 6.8 billion.

Finally, it is assumed that the Bulgarian government holds 215,519 BTC, equal to 10 billion dollars, while the Ukrainian government holds 46,351 BTC for a value of 2.2 billion.

Price movement

In the last 24 hours, the main cryptocurrency in the world has lost 1.1% to 47,863 dollars; in the last week BTC lost 2.9%.