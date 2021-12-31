Bitcoin investment also in 2022? Numbers on the most popular crypto

2021 is about to end with a gain for Bitcoin in the order of 75%. Yet, the most widespread “cryptocurrency” in the world is down by more than 30% compared to the all-time highs reached in November of 69,000 dollars. The capitalization of the entire market exceeds 900 billion and that of all cryptocurrencies reaches 2,000 billion. It is no longer a niche reality as we used to think until a few months ago. And, above all, traditional finance has also broken the delay and is increasingly entering it.

Bitcoin’s success is due to many factors, first of all to its tendentially deflationary nature. This digital token first issued in 2009 by the self-styled Satoshi Nakamoto it could reach 21 million units in all. To date, 18.9 million coins have been “extracted”, so the supply will grow by about another 2 million, but from now to the very distant 2140, the year in which the last token will be issued.

In a nutshell, supply remains limited and will rise very slowly over the next 120 years. This is why even the slightest increase in demand manages to cause prices to explode. On the other hand, even today i wallet they appear very concentrated. Just think that 91.77% of account addresses, on which less than 1 Bitcoin are individually credited, hold just 5.34% of the market value. Conversely, 0.01% of addresses (2,157 in all) with over 1,000 Bitcoins each own 41.92% of the market value. In particular, there is an address with 265,480 Bitcoins, equal to a value of 12.65 billion, 1.4% of the total.

Lost Bitcoins and Opportunities in 2022

But there is another fact that will leave you stunned: it is estimated that about one fifth of the Bitcoins that have been “mined” to date have been lost.

We are talking about something like 150-200 billion dollars. Generally, these are addresses for which the holders have lost their login credentials or have died or have even forgotten to have a wallet. A striking case of James Howells of Newport, Wales, who in the early days of Bitcoin was a young man who extracted 7,500 tokens. Today, they would be worth nearly $ 360 million.

A few weeks ago, he said that years ago his ex-wife accidentally threw away the old PC in which the credentials to access the wallet had been stored. As there were only three attempts before the account was blocked forever, the only solution devised was to ask the city administration after a long time for the possibility of digging into the landfill to recover the PC. An investment fund had even come forward to finance the initiative, clearly behind the promise of being able to draw on a share of the Bitcoins eventually recovered. However, the authorities’ denial would forever extinguish his hopes of getting rich with cryptocurrencies.

2022 could continue to be the year of Bitcoin. L’inflation it will rise further and the gradual monetary normalization will depress the financial markets, pushing investors to search for new assets to bet on to protect capital from the loss of purchasing power. Moreover, the rate hike it will not keep pace with rising consumer prices, so the return on savings will still be negative for who knows how long. This is the reason why even traditional finance is sniffing out the crypto deal. If in the eyes of most they seem like monopoly money, just as many believe that fiat currencies are at this rate too.

