Bitcoin is a global reserve asset heading towards $ 100,000

Mike McGlone, Bloomberg’s senior commodity strategist, speculates a price per Bitcoin (BTC) of $ 100,000, arguing that the first cryptocurrency is on track to become a complementary global reserve asset to the US dollar.

The September edition of the report Crypto Outlook Bloomberg considers $ 100,000 in BTC and $ 5,000 in Ether (ETH) a “road with little resistance“, following the recovery from the over 50% correction that lasted during the summer.

“Cryptocurrencies enter a revived and updated bull market: second half of year will benefit from sharp correction from previous April highs“, McGlone reports. He further stated that portfolios with no exposure to BTC or ETH are”empty“, highlighting the relative underperformance of gold and government bonds:

“Wallets containing gold and bonds appear increasingly empty without Bitcoin and Ethereum. A macro risk-off correction is a primary threat to the bull market in cryptocurrencies. “

While the six-digit forecasts for Bitcoin are hardly new, McGlone sees BTC at the heart of the global financial system. “We believe that Bitcoin represents the digital future“McGlone said after explaining that the dollar’s money supply has grown by more than 300% relative to its main competitors since President Richard Nixon canceled the exchange with the underlying gold in 1971. He further explained:

“We foresee a future of Bitcoin, the digital reserve asset, complementing the reserve currency represented by the dollar.”

Bitcoin aficionados have long argued that the cryptocurrency will mature into a global reserve asset. Their belief is grounded in Bitcoin’s superior monetary policy in an era where central banks continue to inflate the money supply, contributing to wealth inequality and higher prices for goods, services and assets.

Bitcoin’s value has also been recognized in institutional circles: JPMorgan Chase and BlackRock argue that BTC is eroding the market share of gold as a store of value.

On Friday, the price of Bitcoin reached $ 51,000, giving momentum to the entire cryptocurrency market, which breaks the highs of the last quarter. Total cryptocurrency market capitalization reached $ 2.4 trillion, up from a low of around $ 1,200 in mid-July.