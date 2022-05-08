Bitcoin is a network that stores digital energy

Key facts: Bitcoin has gone from being an opportunity and a strategy to becoming an ideology.

In an inflationary environment, large capitals obtain profits through loans.

The ninth edition of the MIT Bitcoin Expo event began this Saturday, May 7, with a talk by Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, who has stood out as an evangelist for bitcoin, to the point that he has made that firm the first public company with more BTC stored as part of your treasury reserve.

Saylor had a conversation with Chris Keshian, director of digital assets at NeoFlow Asset Management, in which addressed the thesis of Bitcoin as digital energy. Saylor explained that, despite the explosion in the spread of digital information in recent decades, not all data that is transmitted can be considered energy.

“If a digital copy of Beethoven’s 6th Symphony is transmitted from New York to Tokyo, it would not be used to buy a building. In the unlikely event that such a sale occurs, which would violate the laws of physics, the cost of the building would go up a million times. This is called inflation,” Saylor said.

Instead, if the private keys that give access to a billion dollars in bitcoin are transferred, the recipient in Tokyo can acquire, no longer a building, but an entire city block, Saylor said. “It’s about political energy. And this is achieved through an exchange. Political energy is simply a fluid, another medium, in this case, currency.

Bitcoin miners are supporting sustainable energy production everywhere. Miners are simply data centers that produce pristine digital energy. The correct action is to buy bitcoin or start mining it now. Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy.

Just as the recipient of the bitcoin funds can convert them into goods and services, the sender of the funds loses that ability. One of Bitcoin’s greatest achievements, Saylor emphasizes, is that it managed to avoid double spending. Another important achievement is that your transfer is done in a peer-to-peer network (P2P), without the intervention of a trusted third party.

When you think of Bitcoin as energy, it moves at a low frequency in the base layer, says the specialist. By this, Saylor is referring to the relatively low number of Bitcoin transactions. However, looking at the big picture, the executive emphasizes: “In the second layer, the Lightning Network, the frequency increases considerably.”

In this sense, consider that there is a field of great potential to develop applications for the second layer of Bitcoin, and even for other layers that may be developed in the future. In this way, it highlights that, for Bitcoin programmers, this is an ideal time for the development of security applications, or innovative applications on Twitter that allow, for example, to send money to the recipient of direct messages.

dollar vs. bitcoin as treasury reserve

Saylor maintains that MicroStrategy began acquiring bitcoin as part of its strategic reserve in August 2020, becoming a defensive measure against the expansive monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve. “The expansion of the currency implies a necessary reduction of energy for each monetary unit. It is similar to doubling the area of ​​a room while maintaining the same amount of oxygen. This would lead to a drastic drop in temperature,” says the executive.

Microstrategy is the company that stores the largest amount of bitcoins publicly. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.

In terms of return, annual inflation means that if a company has $1 billion in cash reserves, it would be losing $150 million to $200 million a year, says Saylor. An alternate strategy would be to borrow and have negative working capital that stems from debt, but if fixed interest is paid, currency devaluation can work in favor of the companyhe points out.

There is a certain perversity in being able to borrow large amounts of money. “If I borrow $10 billion at 3% and the money supply expands by 15%, my company would be making $120 million a year doing nothing,” says Saylor.

Of the initiative to invest in bitcoin as a defensive practice, Saylor acknowledges that the next phase was opportunistic. “We underwrote a debt of USD 650 million at 1% and bought bitcoin. It meant shorting the dollar and long bitcoin, which seemed like a good idea.”

Then, bitcoin acquisitions became part of the company’s strategy, as the next loan to buy bitcoin was for $1 billion. “We went from a reflection, to an opportunity, then to a strategy around bitcoin, and we are convinced that it is something deeper, an ideology,” says the executive.

Finally, Saylor addresses the criticism of Bitcoin for allegedly consuming a lot of energy. In response to this, she asserts that critics of the Proof of Work protocol do not understand that it is a transformation of energy. “Any token that is produced without spending on energy would have no value,” says Saylor. In this light, the fact that you work (spend energy) to generate more value is what makes Bitcoin valuable.