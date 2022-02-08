Bitcoin is a rock solid platform and people have begun to understand it

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor said he would welcome more regulation of the cryptocurrency market. According to the businessman, bitcoin and similar assets lack a “clear definition” as well as a distinction between what is digital property, what is digital security and what is digital currency. So it’s crucial to clarify the rules for digital currencies.

“Large tech and financial companies, as well as billions of people, need a quality digital solution. Technically and financially advanced, politically and morally acceptable. So we have a technically sound, economically sound and politically sound platform, and that’s bitcoin. I think people are gradually starting to understand this.

I think further regulatory clarity from the administration is a benefit to bitcoin and accelerates its institutional adoption. Precise definitions of a digital property, vs. digital security, vs. a digital currency and digital trading rules are beneficial and necessary. I think people understand that bitcoin is a common property and not a security. “

One of the important catalysts for bitcoin adoption could be the approval of spot ETFs, says Saylor. So far, US regulators have only allowed bitcoin futures ETFs to enter the market. Also speaking to Bloomberg, Michael Saylor said MicroStrategy shares are the best alternative to bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) because there are no fees for buying and holding stocks.