The well-known crypto influencer, Anthony Pompliano, shared his opinion on social Twitter about it Bitcoin, defining it “A sponge for trillions of dollars”.

Anthony Pompliano and Bitcoin investment strategies

Every large pool of capital is going to be forced into bitcoin because they have nowhere else to go. Bitcoin is a sponge for trillions of dollars in assets seeking protection from undisciplined monetary and fiscal policy. https://t.co/J12C1F2uDL – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) October 20, 2021

“Any large pool of capital is going to be forced into bitcoin because they have nowhere else to go. Bitcoin is a sponge for trillions of dollars in assets seeking protection from an undisciplined monetary and fiscal policy. “

According to the well-known co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital Asset, and investor with Pomp Investments, to date all the big pools of capital appear to be heading towards Bitcoin because they don’t know where to go.

Basically, it’s as if BTC represented the solution continuously seeking protection from an undisciplined monetary and fiscal policy. That’s why, the crypto queen continues to attract trillions of dollars.

This statement by Pomp comes in response toannouncement of PIMCO, $ 2.2 trillion asset manager who plans to “invest more” in BTC and other digital assets.

An investment strategy that includes bitcoin already adopted by others as the MicroStrategy by Michael Saylor which, to date, holds $ 6 billion in BTC as a primary reserve.

Pomp on Bitcoin Futures ETFs

Following the bull market of these days it has brought Bitcoin to surpass its own All Time High (ATH) reaching $ 66,000, Pomp tweets also regarding the Bitcoin Future ETF listed on the NYSE, approved by the SEC just two days ago.

“The Bitcoin Futures ETF finished day two with more than $ 1 billion in total assets, which breaks the Gold ETF’s record that had stood for 18 years.”

Already last month, Pomp had compared the Bitcoin ETF as the gold ETF for the fight against inflation.

Analyzing the history of gold ETFs that spiked during the 2007/2008 financial crisis, Pomp speculated that the same could have happened when the SEC approved Bitcoin ETFs in the US as well.

Since at the moment, the only one Approved ETF is on Bitcoin Futures, the tweet of the crypto influencer, points out that he already has the same broke the gold ETF record in just two days, closing with more than $ 1 billion.

Fidelity’s BTC price predictions

Always very careful when it comes to Bitcoin, Pompliano also shared the Fidelity hypothesis according to which the BTC’s price could reach $ 100 million by 2035.

The projection was made by one of the largest wealth managers in the world, with $ 4900 billion in assets under management, highly exposed in the crypto markets through its affiliate Fidelity Digital Assets.

Therefore, even if it may be unlikely to be able to predict the price of the crypto queen for the next 14 years, Fidelity made its hypothesis by taking Bitcoin cycles into account.