Bitcoin is about to break to the upside, technical indicators confirm

Bitcoin (BTC) lowered its consolidation range on March 18as TradFi’s trading week looked like it was going to end at $40,000.

BTC/USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Traders patiently await the paradigm shift

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that the BTC/USD pair preserved support at $40,000 overnight, and with it the area highlighted as “crucial” by Thursday’s analysis.

Macroeconomic signals had diminished after the confirmation of the US Federal Reserve rate hike, and the lack of new triggers in Europe stabilized the markets in general.

For the popular Crypto Ed trader, the next few days should see a continuation towards a target zone of $43,000 or a break of the current trend.

Analyzing his Elliot Wave setup for the BTC/USD 4-hour chart, however, he noted that the cycle was “still bearish” before a range top of $45,000 was broken, which could happen after another few consolidation moves in between.

Those moves, specifically a strong rebound during the pullback, “would be my signal to go long“he said in a YouTube update on Thursday.

Other participants were also increasingly bullish, with Twitter trader Zima went on to highlight a long-term trend break for OBV.

As Cointelegraph previously reported, The rise in OBV reflects growing demand for an asset at the current traded price, and for bitcoin, the time seemed to be night to break out of a sideways price zone in place since January 2021.

“I haven’t moved a single line on my OBV since I started tracking the move 8 weeks ago,” commented Zima.

“We have broken the wedge to the upside and are breaking above the 20-day OBVMA. We are on the cusp of a multi-month bullish continuation after a crab year.”

Your partner Allen Au added to the optimism; he noted a possible move out of the 2022 range for bitcoin that would top out at $46,000.

#BTC is on the verge of breaking out to the upside as confirmed by technical indicators. It’s trading inside an Ascending Parallel Channel w/ resistance at $45K-$46K & support at $35K-$36K. But ST in apattern. If BTC breaks out of both patterns: Q1: $49K-$52K

Q2: $57K-$59K pic.twitter.com/GyzgYujEuh — Allen Au (@AllenAu11) March 17, 2022

BTC is about to break out to the upside, technical indicators confirm. It is trading inside an Ascending Parallel Channel with resistance at $45,000-$46,000 and support at $35,000-$36,000. But ST in a pattern. If BTC breaks both patterns:

Q1: $49,000-$52,000

Q2: $57,000-$59,000

Lightning Network Hits New Capacity Highs

In the week A new achievement occurred for the growth of the Bitcoin network, in particular the Lightning Network, which exceeded 3,500 BTC in capacity.

Part of Bitcoin’s so-called “layer 2” technology, Lightning enables instant off-chain transactions to be sent in bulk at virtually zero cost.

The technology has been around for several years, and has quietly grown behind the scenes to cater to increasing volume and regular consumers.

“Don’t sleep on the Lightning Network, it continues to grow at an impressive rate,” commented Dylan LeClair, on-chain analyst, on statistics.

Graph of the capacity of the Lightning Network (in terms of BTC and USD). Source: BitcoinVisuals

