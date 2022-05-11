“Bitcoin is about to crash”: the prophecy of an expert who ensures that the most popular crypto will fall below USD 10 thousand

Peter Schiff, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital Inc. Joe Buglewicz/Bloomberg

Bitcoin disaster prophet Peter Schiff predicted a possible crash of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency to $10,000.

It should be noted that the most popular cryptocurrency is in free fall along with the New York Stock Exchange, due to the more contractionary policy of the United States Federal Reserve due to the increase in inflation.

“If Bitcoin decisively breaks below $30K it seems very likely that it will crash below $10K. That means that anyone who owns Bitcoin now has a very important decision to make. What are you going to do? You better decide now so you don’t panic and make a rash decision on the spot,” Schiff said in a tweet thread.

The Peter Schiff Twitter Poll

According to The Street, “Economist Peter Schiff is the favorite opponent of bitcoin evangelists on social media; he is very active there, and he seems fond of his role as bitcoin doomsayer, deploring its meteoric rise and predicting its collapse.”

For this reason, “he does not hesitate to hit back at the champions of cryptocurrencies. When the prices of Bitcoin and altcoins go up, Schiff knows that he will of course be the subject of ridicule from cryptocurrency supporters, who often take the opportunity to bring up their dovish predictions.”

However, “when prices fall, he doesn’t hesitate to hit back. This is the current case as Bitcoin and digital currency prices are falling to levels not seen since July 2021.”

In a survey he posted on Twitter about the attitude investors would take once, as it did today, Bitcoin fell below $30,000, he stated: “I assume a lot of HODLers will do it until they run out of money. Bad decision”; “HODL stands for hold on for dear life and is a popular term among cryptocurrency fans. It is similar to the buy-and-hold investment strategy,” explained The Street.

The reasons for the collapse

The article specified that “cryptocurrency prices have long moved in correlation with the stock market, and more specifically with the actions of technology groups.”

According to several experts, “investors who bet on technology companies often also bet on cryptocurrencies. Therefore, when growth fears intensify, as is currently the case, risky assets are the first that investors liquidate.”

Given this context, “Schiff does not hesitate to remind fans of cryptocurrencies -and companies that have invested in bitcoin- of this connection.”

“#Bitcoin is about to crash. Wake up the HODLers and sell while you can. Don’t say I didn’t warn you!”

“Schiff may very well not be done, as he has also attacked other companies with bitcoin investment strategies, such as billionaire Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy (MSTR) – Get MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A Report, Coinbase (COIN) platform, and Grayscale BitcoinTrust. (GBTC) – Get the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust report.”

“The top three #crypto bell weather stocks are getting killed today,” Schiff said.

According to The Street, “so far, Schiff’s favorite opponents have not responded to his attacks. If the market suddenly turned around – cryptocurrency prices are very volatile – we would definitely listen to them. Meanwhile, the economist savors the situation.

