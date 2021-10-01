Bitcoin is aiming for $ 50,000, while the US dollar is retreating

On October 1, Bitcoin (BTC) regained $ 47,000, while the US dollar is plotting a correction after reaching a one-year level untouched. The close inverse correlation between Bitcoin and the dollar over the past month suggests that the latter’s weakness could push the price of BTC even higher.

Correlation between Bitcoin and dollar on the hourly chart. Source: TradingView

The dollar collapses after the shock in the labor market

In detail, Thursday the US dollar index (DXY), which measures the strength of the dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies, including the euro and the pound, hit 94.50 for the first time since September 28, 2020. However, he pulled out a little later due to news of rising unemployment claims despite forecasts of a decline.

Employment data released Thursday shows that last week the number of jobless claims rose to 362,000 from 351,000 the previous week, contrasting with the projection of 333,000 indicated by economists. Thus, the number of re-applications remained at around 2.8 million for five consecutive weeks.

For markets, these developments could suggest that the Federal Reserve will postpone the tapering of its $ 120 billion asset purchase program from November to a following month, keeping interest rates low and making the dollar’s renewed strength only temporary. .

DXY daily chart. Source: TradingView

At the time of writing, the index stands at around 94.1.

The technical outlook favors Bitcoin at the expense of the dollar

Several technical factors show that the US dollar is in danger of a correction in the short term. Independent market analyst TradingShot spotted a megaphone pattern in the DXY chart, suggesting a correction is coming in the next few sessions, as shown below.

Daily DXY chart with megaphone technical setup. Source: TradingShot, TradingView

“Based on the 1-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), it appears that DXY is right at the top of the formation, similar to Aug 15, 2018,”Explained TradingShot.

“DXY is about to see a strong pullback towards the low of the megaphone.”

Meanwhile, the recent selling pressure in the Bitcoin market has pushed the price to form a descending wedge. These patterns appear when the price moves downward within a channel consisting of two downward diverging trend lines.

Traditional analysts view this pattern as a bullish reversal indicator, observing that a breakout above the upper trend line pushes the price up by the maximum distance between the two trend lines of the wedge.

BTC / USD daily chart with descending wedge. Source: TradingView

The maximum size of the facility is approximately $ 10,000. Hence, the price of Bitcoin could test $ 50,000 again following a bullish breakout.

A weaker dollar means a stronger Bitcoin

Furthermore, the disappointing employment report could spur investor interest in Bitcoin.

Vasja Zupan, president of the Matrix Exchange, explained to Cointelegraph that the weakness of the dollar and its devaluation due to rising inflation will continue to push investors to allocate excess liquidity to crypto markets:

“One of Bitcoin’s fundamental value propositions is its protection against inflation, so rising inflation in the US can only push it higher. As a result, in the long term the value of the dollar will continue to be lower than that of Bitcoin. “

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.