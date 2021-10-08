Bitcoin is aiming for resistance at $ 58,000, as the asset gradually returns to the hands of HODLers

Bitcoin (BTC) faced strong resistance near its previous highs on October 8, quickly ending the new rally above $ 56,000.

Hourly chart of BTC / USD (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Buying the fix? The $ 53,000 is “logical”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show BTC / USD rejected from a four-month high of $ 56,150.

The zone near $ 58,000, which had proved a sticking point for the bulls towards the start of the year, returned to haunt them, but did not surprise analysts.

“Unsurprisingly, this zone between $ 56,000 and $ 58,000 is resisting, as there has been a fair amount of superior supply from the past few months,” commented William Clemente.

“The ~ $ 53,000 should be a logical area to buy the fix.”

Annotated BTC / USD daily chart (Coinbase). Source: William Clemente / Twitter

This level represents both the low limit for the $ 1 trillion asset stock and the area where strong previous resistance has been acting as support since Wednesday.

“HODLED OR LOST” BTCs are approaching all-time highs

Bitcoin is close to $ 60,000, but this time, investors are adding to their positions instead of selling.

THE data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode show that the proportion of BTC HODLata’s supply or lost forever is at the highest level in the past nine months.

Further emphasizing the difference between this year’s Q4 and the first phase of Bitcoin’s bull run, “HODLate or lost coins” now stand at 7,203,450.731 BTC.

HODLate or lost coin chart. Source: Glassnode / Twitter

Nine months ago, in January, the available supply increased rapidly as price discovery pushed more and more longtime investors to make profits.

Now, we are witnessing the opposite phenomenon: since August, BTC is returning to the hands of HODLers. The previous peak of the parameter was in Q4 2020, just before the main bull run after BTC / USD broke the previous ATH at $ 20,000.

The figures are in line with existing analyzes on the long-term behavior of HODLers, which as already reported by Cointelegraph has reached new records.