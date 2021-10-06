Bitcoin is also legal currency in Brazil

Bitcoin could soon become fiat currency in Brazil as well. The local Parliament is ready to vote on a law to this effect.

To explain this proposal to Yahoo Finance is the deputy who proposed it, Aureo Ribiero.

TO Yahoo Finance the Brazilian deputy explained that it was necessary to regulate this sector, also exploiting the opportunities. These are his words:

“We want to separate the grain from the chaff, create regulations so that we can trade, know where you are buying and who you are dealing with. With this asset you can buy a house, a car, go to McDonald’s to buy a hamburger – it will be a currency in the country as has happened in other countries ”.

The point is that Bitcoin is already very well known and used in Brazil. The purpose of the bill is make it a full-fledged legal payment.

The path of the law

The path of the law is not yet over. The bill 2303/15 was approved in the Commission and will now pass to the vote of the Chamber. If it is also approved in the House, it will go to the Senate. Then it will be effective. In short, the time is not short and the fate is not certain, but the approval by the competent commission bodes well.

This is the comment of Paolo Ardoino of Bitfinex and Tether on the topic:

“The prospect of Brazil embracing Bitcoin as legal tender would mark a monumental moment in adoption. There will still be obstacles to building an infrastructure that works quickly and efficiently. As payment networks grow, in the case of Brazil it would be a country with a population of over 200 million people – allowing faster transactions between participating nodes becomes a big sore point. Most everyday use of Bitcoin will require second-tier technology such as the Lightning Network, a solution to solving the problem of Bitcoin’s scalability. LN can become the entry level for remittances, ecommerce purchases, local merchant integrations, P2P exchanges, and cloud services that open new avenues for P2P applications. The possibilities are endless if countries are willing to look at technology as a whole and to innovate. “

The El Salvador case

Brazil could be territory for another Bitcoin experiment as fiat currency, a bit like what is happening in El Salvador. However, there is a big difference: El Salvador has just over 6 million inhabitants and did not have its own legal currency. Brazil, on the other hand, is among the 10 largest economies in the world.

Bitcoin sympathizers are hoping the law will reach the finish line and take effect. It will be interesting to see how the economy of a country with more than 200 million inhabitants pwill be able to accept BTC.

Of course Brazil is not unprepared for Bitcoin. The nation has long lived with a silent expansion of BTC as evidenced by the high trading volumes. It is also singular that Brazilian legislation has succeeded where the US struggles: as for Bitcoin ETFs, which in Rio De Janeiro are already a reality. And it is no coincidence that a colossus like Visa wants expand its crypt servicesor just in Brazil.

Ultimately, if the law were passed, it would already find fertile ground.