Bitcoin is also political in Canada

The 2022 it will be the year of the regulation of cryptocurrencies and the businesses that revolve around us all over the world? It is still difficult to answer a question of this type, but everything seems to point in this direction.

The latest news about it comes from Canadawhere i Conservatives – and therefore the party currently in opposition – is lobbying Justin Trudeau to start taking the world seriously crypto. The goal, as we will see later, will be to offer a framework very clear legislation for the whole sector.

Are cryptocurrencies also tempting Canada? We’ll see what Trudeau will answer

What happens in Canada? It could be a re-edition of the American question

To propose a regulation open of the world of Bitcoin were i conservatives, what we would consider the economic right. A bit like it is happening in the USEwhere to support a more open approach to the world of cryptocurrencies they are characters from Republican Party.

The intention would be to do the Canada a hub able to court the growing business that revolves around blockchain And Cryptocurrenciesperhaps with legislation ad hoc that makes the country more attractive. All of this is also used as a political pickpocket, just as it is happening in the United States.

On the one hand i Dem or Labor in Canadaand on the other hand the right who tries to ride (but maybe only when he is in opposition?) the theme of economic freedoms and to use the monetary network that a person prefers.

Will we soon arrive at a … political solution?

The Canada it is already quite ahead of the USE. There are several ETFalso physicalon Bitcoin without the local market authority having to complain. Investments are relatively free and does not have a dollar basic how’s that USE to defend.

We will have to see in what terms the proposal of the Conservatives – if it will only be an election showcase or if there will be the true and profound conviction to leave the doors open to the world of Bitcoinfrom the cryptocurrencies and of DeFi.

What is certain is that with the midterm to November in USE and with other important elections in economically developed countries Bitcoin it will have an ever greater relevance. Both in relation to investmentsboth for issues of nature tax. They USEdespite the push of You love me and other places, seriously risk missing the train, after that China he gave him the bulk of the gods on a silver pact miner.