Bitcoin is back in a sprint: $ 45,000, + 11% in a week

Bitcoin has risen over $ 45,000, continuing on the heels of a positive week that has seen increase the price by 11% of the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Above all, it was the drivers of the growth in value rumors – unconfirmed – that Amazon is preparing to accept bitcoin as a payment for its goods and services in the near future e Apple is also considering adding bitcoin.

Today bitcoin marks + 2.85% approximately at 45,704 dollars (CoinDesk data).

Are Amazon and Apple opening up to cryptocurrencies?

The rumors about the possible use of bicoin for payments on Amazon started from publication of a job advertisement with which the founded e-commerce giant confirmed that it is looking for a blockchain and digital currency expert, that he could work in his payments division.

Energy and Blockchain: what opportunities? Loading... Advertisements

Apple also published a job advertisement at the end of May with which it was looking for a “Business Development Manager – Alternative Payments”. The announcement sparked speculation about one possible intention of the Apple of explore the world of cryptocurrencies. Apple has disclosed that its own payments division Apple Wallets, payments, and commerce (Wpc) he is looking for a managerial profile to manage his “Collaboration in Alternative Payments” unit.

MicroStrategy continues to buy bitcoins

therefore MicroStrategy, which holds the largest number of bitcoins among public companies globally, said that it will continue to buy the digital asset even if it recorded losses of 424.8 million during the second quarter of 2021. Cumulative impairment losses were $ 689.6 million since the third quarter of 2020. As of June 30, 2021, the company founded by Michael J. Saylor held 105,085 bitcoins with a book value of 2.051 billion dollars.

The fluctuations of bitcoin

The new rumors and operations on bitcoin reverse the negative trend recorded between April and May. In fact, in May, the number one cryptocurrency in the world had settled in the area of ​​35,000 dollars (data from Coin Metrics), losing about 50% compared to the previous month (although it increased by 268% year over year).

Bitcoin has suffered from both Elon Musk’s backtrack on Tesla payments in digital currency and the strict Chinese regulation and, in particular in May, the decision of the cryptocurrency exchange platform Huobi to reduce or suspend certain services and products in some countries of the world, simultaneously stopping its mining services in China, in response to the crackdown on the crypto world imposed by Beijing.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED