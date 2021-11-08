Bitcoin is back | Is the crypto king ready for $ 70,000?

Still Bitcoin. Slavishly following what we had mentioned in our editorial yesterday, $ BTC overcomes any short-term resistance and settles around altitude $ 66,000, with a short but very intense bull run.

All this while a strong sales wall a $ 62,800 he had managed to keep the price at bay – only to succumb to a wave of very important purchases. What’s happening to Bitcoin? The old range between $ 62,000 and $ 65,000 can it be said to be finally outdated?

Bitcoin again – dominance returns and fight for $ 66,000

Asian session pushes Bitcoin: our analysis

Bitcoin, at least in the last few weeks, it owes a lot to the Asian session, which is the trading starting at midnight Italian time and that they have always been or almost bullish during the last few negotiations.

Something that occurred punctually during this too weekend, thus inaugurating a new one bullish season for Bitcoin, after more than 18 days of lateral movements, which we had accurately described and predicted in our previous insights.

A situation still of very difficult to read, since it is unclear who triggered the purchases and if the thing may actually have gods important reflexes also for the European session, traditionally more bearish on Monday.

The elements of technical analysis: what you need to know about the last few hours

We had two major ones Cross of the moving average at 7 against that a 25, which in such a short period of time are extremely signal bullish, while the MA 100 remains at safety distance, making the channel within which it could move Bitcoin particularly large in the next few hours.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 The 1-day moving averages on $ BTC

The daily moving averages, at least at the time of this writing, they are very positive, without showing any kind of hesitation – which, however, is strongly influenced by what is happening on the markets in these hours, with one bull run definitely push that tends to disrupt this type of analysis.

INDICATOR SIGNAL STOCHRSI OVERBOOKED CCI OVERBOOKED MOMENTUM BUY 🟢 MACD BUY 🟢 WILLIAMS BUY 🟢 Technical indicators on 1-day $ BTC

Also with regard to the technical indicators more used, we have a decidedly positive situation, given that only CCI And CSR feel that right now Bitcoin is overbought.

An interesting week opens, even if the channel will have to be overcome more widely

In ours Bitcoin forecasts we had marked the channel between as very important $ 62,000 And $ 65,000, now technically outdated. However, there are aspects of this run which will have to be reconsidered once the European session is added US exchanges, in the early afternoon.

To feel safe in the rest of the bull run in the very short term we should see the maintenance of levels above $ 65,000 at least until the evening. However, an overall very good situation, with Bitcoin which has done exactly what it has always done: a long time lateral movements which ends up accumulating explosive force which is released within a few tens of minutes.

The bears cry, but not too much

Curious is the fact that the liquidations have been relatively small. At the time of writing on the arc of 24 hours we had short position liquidations for the 90%, for a total of just under 2,000 BTC.

Important sum of course – but that with one run of this magnitude could have been much worse. That the bears have also decided to step aside, at least for now? It would be very interesting news and it could help BTC to move towards reaching the next channel and towards altitude $ 70,000 for the first time in its history.