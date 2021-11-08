Bitcoin is back on track, the new record is near

After gaining over 5% in a single day, the cryptocurrency par excellence has begun to flex its muscles, aiming to set a new record as done in the past few hours by Ethereum. The price of Bitcoin it stands well above $ 65,000, approaching the maximum threshold reached in recent weeks.

BTC is aiming for a new all-time high

At the time of writing and publishing this article, BTC is trading at $ 65,491 (source CoinDesk), after registering a strong rise in the middle of the night. The graph below photographs the evolution of the situation over the past month.

It went from around $ 54,200 on 8 October to the current threshold, rewarding those engaged in trading who believed in crypto, despite the physiological downturns that regularly follow the growth trends. Impossible to formulate a forecast for the future without running the risk of being proven wrong: at the prospect of generating a profit on the invested capital is offset by the volatility risk typical of these assets.

The second of the graphs attached here photographs the long-term trend of Bitcoin, over a period of time extended to the whole last year. The value has more than quadrupled: on November 8, 2020, it stood at less than $ 15,500.