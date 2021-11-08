News

Bitcoin is back on track, the new record is near

After gaining over 5% in a single day, the cryptocurrency par excellence has begun to flex its muscles, aiming to set a new record as done in the past few hours by Ethereum. The price of Bitcoin it stands well above $ 65,000, approaching the maximum threshold reached in recent weeks.

BTC is aiming for a new all-time high

At the time of writing and publishing this article, BTC is trading at $ 65,491 (source CoinDesk), after registering a strong rise in the middle of the night. The graph below photographs the evolution of the situation over the past month.

The value of Bitcoin and its variation in the last month (08/11/2021)

It went from around $ 54,200 on 8 October to the current threshold, rewarding those engaged in trading who believed in crypto, despite the physiological downturns that regularly follow the growth trends. Impossible to formulate a forecast for the future without running the risk of being proven wrong: at the prospect of generating a profit on the invested capital is offset by the volatility risk typical of these assets.

The value of Bitcoin and its variation over the last year (08/11/2021)

The second of the graphs attached here photographs the long-term trend of Bitcoin, over a period of time extended to the whole last year. The value has more than quadrupled: on November 8, 2020, it stood at less than $ 15,500.

